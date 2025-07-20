NH-148A stretch to link DND Flyway, Sohna to be completed in Sept

The national highway 148A (NH-148A) expansion to connect Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway to Sohna and reduce congestion in Delhi, is likely to be completed by September this year, officials said on Saturday. The project has reached 93% completion so far, they added. The new NH-148A alignment originates at the DND Flyway and travels through Kalindi Kunj, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, and Sohna, before connecting to Mohna and eventually to Jewar via a spur link road. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The extended highway will cross Ballabgarh near Faridabad, NH-19, and will reduce travel time from east, north and south Delhi to key destinations in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and further to Maharashtra. The ramp falling towards Ashram intersection is nearly complete while work on the opposite side connecting Sarai Kale Khan is underway. Construction of an arch bridge over the Agra Canal near southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj is also being done, officials added.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in June had confirmed that the project will improve connectivity with Noida’s upcoming international airport. “The NH-148A project, connecting the DND Flyover to Sohna and further to Noida’s Jewar International Airport, has reached 93% completion and is on track to meet its revised deadline of September 2025. The multi-phase infrastructure project is aimed at decongesting traffic in Delhi, especially from parts of north and east Delhi, and improving connectivity with neighbouring areas including the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Faridabad, Mumbai and Kolkata,” an NHAI official said on Saturday.

According to officials, the 91km expanded stretch includes 59km between DND flyway and Sohna, crossing Faridabad, Ballabgarh and NH-19 and 32km linking the flyway to Jewar. It is being constructed at a combined cost of ₹7,084 crore.

“The corridor is being designed to offer access from Delhi and Noida to major cities including Jaipur, Mumbai, and Kolkata, thereby easing pressure on NH-2 and NH-48. Major civil works on the DND-Faridabad-Ballabgarh-Sohna section are nearing completion. The ramp falling towards the Ashram intersection is almost ready for use, while work on the ramp on the opposite side—connecting Sarai Kale Khan—is still in progress,” the official said.

Notably, the entire project includes a six-lane access-controlled highway with three-lane service roads on both sides in the upcoming stretch. The project further integrates eight elevated sections — total 12.03km, 10 flyovers, six vehicular underpasses (VUPs), 11 light vehicular underpasses (LVUPs), 13 minor bridges, one railway overbridge (ROB), one railway underbridge (RUB), six bus bays, and 102 box culverts.

The project is divided into four packages — officials said the arch bridge near Kalindi Kunj is a critical component of the first package. NHAI officials informed that package 2 was completed in September 2024 and package 3 in May 2023. Meanwhile, a package 4 towards Kota in Rajasthan is currently being planned.

Further, the project is being seen as a catalyst for development in previously underdeveloped areas such as Kalindi Kunj, Jaitpur, Mithapur, Badarpur, and Ballabgarh. Improved access and reduced travel time are anticipated to open up new commercial and residential growth corridors, as per the project brief.

According to the NHAI, the new link road will integrate with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, creating a high-speed transport network for both freight and passenger vehicles. Maps detailing the project shared by NHAI illustrate the completed and under-construction segments, with the DND-Faridabad-Ballabgarh section marked as complete and the ongoing spur road to Jewar Airport. Key junctions such as Akshardham, Badarpur, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Mohna, and Mandkola are part of the route, with strategic connections to NH-19, NH-919 and various state expressways.

“The Jewar spur is expected to play a crucial role in supporting airport-bound traffic ahead of the first phase of operations at Noida International Airport, which is slated to commence in 2025. The integration of this corridor with the airport infrastructure is intended to ensure smooth last-mile connectivity for travellers and logistics providers. Once completed, the NH-148A expansion project is expected to serve as an alternate and faster route for Delhi-Gurgaon-Faridabad commuters, offering an option that bypasses traditionally congested routes. The alignment also provides access to parts of western UP and eastern Rajasthan,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the NHAI has also planned the construction of a new interchange at Kalindi Kunj intersection of Delhi-Noida and Agra Canal road near Okhla barrage. A detailed project report (DPR) is being made and the half-kilometre-project is expected to cost around ₹500 crore.

“UP PWD through CSIR, CRRI (Central Road Research Institute) conducted a feasibility study in November 2022 for addressing the traffic issues for commuters using Kalindi Kunj metro station and those travelling between Delhi, Noida and Faridabad. In its report, CRRI recommended construction of an interchange and flyovers at Kalindi Kunj intersection to eliminate the conflict of traffic,” said the official.

During a recent meeting, it was emphasised to address severe traffic congestion at Kalindi Kunj and it was suggested to NHAI to prepare a DPR for an interchange at Okhla Barrage, considering CRRI’s report and the urgency of the traffic situation, officials added. Accordingly, NHAI has invited bids for a feasibility study and preparation of DPR.