NHAI begins work on service road along UER-2 after locals complain about toll

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated work on constructing a new service road along the Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-2) to improve local connectivity and address long-standing concerns of residents in adjoining areas over limited access and high toll charges for daily commuting. UER-2, also known as the city’s third ring road, was developed as a high-speed corridor to decongest arterial roads in Delhi and improve connectivity between national highways radiating from the capital. (HT Archive)

Officials said the authority has been directed to take up construction immediately to ensure smooth and safe movement for residents living near the corridor. The decision was discussed during a recent review meeting chaired by minister of state for road transport and highways Harsh Malhotra, where NHAI officials informed that preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the service road has begun.

“The DPR will outline alignment details, design specifications, cost estimates and timelines for execution. Officials familiar with the process said the service road will run parallel to sections of the UER-2 where access points are currently limited, forcing local commuters to use the main carriageway and pay toll charges even for short-distance travel,” an official said.

UER-2, also known as the city’s third ring road, was developed as a high-speed corridor to decongest arterial roads in Delhi and improve connectivity between national highways radiating from the capital. While the expressway has reduced travel time for long-distance commuters, residents of neighbourhoods along the corridor have repeatedly raised concerns over the lack of service lanes and entry and exit points, which they say has compelled them to pay tolls for routine daily trips.

Officials said the proposed service road is intended to provide alternative access for local traffic, separate from high-speed lanes, thereby improving safety and reducing congestion at toll plazas. The project is expected to include dedicated slip roads, signage, drainage provisions and boundary protections to integrate the service lane with existing road infrastructure. NHAI is also coordinating with the Delhi government and local civic agencies to ensure connectivity with internal colony roads.

“A consultant has been hired to prepare the DPR for the service road, for which land is already available. While the DPR is being prepared, the DDA will plan and finalise the connections of its sector roads and inform NHAI so that these can be included in the DPR,” the official said.

Another senior official said the DPR will be finalised after site surveys and consultations with stakeholders, following which tendering and construction will be taken up. No timeline has yet been announced for completion, but directions have been issued to expedite preparations.

The service road initiative follows repeated representations from elected representatives and residents’ associations in areas adjoining UER-2, who have sought relief from toll charges for short-distance travel. Officials said the ministry has taken note of these grievances and asked NHAI to implement measures that balance the corridor’s high-speed function with the mobility needs of surrounding localities.

Concerns over toll collection on UER-2 have grown over the past year, with residents of neighbourhoods such as Dwarka, Najafgarh, Mundka and urban villages in north-west Delhi staging protests and submitting petitions to authorities. Residents argued that in the absence of parallel service roads or alternative routes, even short daily trips to nearby markets, schools and workplaces required using the tolled expressway. Protesters gathered near toll plazas on several occasions, demanding exemption or concessional rates for local commuters.