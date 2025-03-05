NHAI may takeover Delhi-Rohtak Road

New Delhi The pothole-riddled Rohtak Road. (HT Archive)

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday approved a proposal to transfer the 13.23-kilometre stretch of Delhi-Rohtak Road (NH-10) from Peeragarhi Chowk to Tikri border to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to develop it as an expressway.

Verma said the Union minister of road transport and highways (MoRTH), Nitin Gadkari, has agreed to the move in principle and will facilitate the upgrade of the corridor into a “world class” highway.

“I have approved and forwarded the proposal to NHAI... Our double-engine government is focused on ensuring smoother traffic flow, enhanced connectivity, and world-class infrastructure,” Verma said.

He said that all other national highways within Delhi are being identified for transfer to NHAI to strengthen the highway network and reduce travel time for commuters.

“As part of a larger infrastructure development strategy, all national highways lying within the GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) are being identified for transfer to NHAI under MoRTH. This will ensure better road maintenance, better connectivity with other states, faster execution of projects and long-term sustainability of Delhi’s highway network,” Verma said.

PWD officials, however, said that the feasibility of transferring all roads was under discussion with MoRTH. PWD maintains over 1,400 kilometres of road network in Delhi that are over 60-foot wide, including over 100 flyovers.

Following severe rainfall last moon, multiple roads in Delhi developed cracks and potholes. Following a survey to repair roads, the state government had listed the Rohtak Road as the one in the worst condition.

The road is currently marred by large potholes, overflowing drains, and open waste dumping over the past two years. In October 2024, the Delhi government sanctioned ₹183 crore for repairing and strengthening the stretch between the Nangloi Metro Station and the Tikri Border. Work is currently underway on installing new drains on either side of the road.

Delhi has a total road network of 33,198 km, which includes parts of the over 18,594 kilometres of expressways and highways that stitch the National Capital Region (NCR). The Ring Road of Delhi serves as a convergence point for five National Highways—NH-44 (earlier NH-1) NH-2, NH-48 (earlier NH-8), NH-9 (earlier NH-101 and NH-9 (earlier NH-24), Additionally, NH-58 intersects with NH-24 at Ghaziabad. The region is also traversed by NH-71, NH-71-A, NH-71-8, NH-91, and NH-119, further strengthening the interconnectivity of the road network.