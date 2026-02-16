No action after cross FIRs in North Campus protest: Student body

Nearly two days after a protest at Delhi University’s North Campus against the Supreme Court’s stay on the University Grants Commission (UGC) Equity Regulations 2026 turned violent, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) alleged that no serious action has been taken despite an FIR being registered, while police said an investigation is underway. The protest at North Campus on Friday. (HT Photo)

The protest on Friday saw two incidents—one during the afternoon outside the Arts Faculty and another in the evening inside a police station—according to AISA. “Two violent incidents occurred on Friday—one during the afternoon protest outside the Arts Faculty and another inside the police station in the evening. The first took place amid a crowd of students, while the second happened inside the police station when we went to register our complaints,” said AISA Delhi State Secretary Abhigyan. “Around 30 people had already gathered there, and in front of the police, they verbally abused us and gave all kinds of threats, including threats of rape,” he added, alleging no action has been initiated.

The second incident occurred when a female AISA member reached the police station to file a complaint and a mob of around 30 people gathered. In a video circulating on social media, members of the mob are seen allegedly issuing threats, including of rape, in the presence of police.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said police intervention prevented escalation. “It was the police who intervened and prevented individuals from both sides from beating each other. As a result, no violence occurred either inside or outside the police station,” he said. “We have registered a case based on a complaint filed by a female member of AISA, and the investigation is currently underway,” he added.

The incident first came to light after a video surfaced online in which YouTube influencer Ruchi Tiwari, who was covering the protest, alleged she was assaulted, while some student bodies claimed Tiwari had incited violence following a verbal clash over caste with another influencer. HT earlier reported that an FIR has been registered under BNS sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 3(5) (common intention) at Maurice Nagar police station.