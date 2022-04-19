‘No innocent…', says national minorities panel after visiting Delhi clashes site
A National Commission for Minorities delegation led by chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura has visited the Jahangirpuri area where violence took place during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, and it called upon the administration to quickly nab the culprits while ensuring that no innocent person is booked in the matter.
Clashes broke out between two communities during the procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured.
According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.
National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairperson Lalpura, along with NCM members Rinchen Lhamo and DJ Gunde, visited Jahangirpuri where the clashes took place on April 16.
The team took stock of the situation from the North West Delhi deputy commissioner of police and was informed that the procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti which didn't have permission was being organised by VHP-Bajrang Dal, an NCM statement said.
There was a minor scuffle between two groups which later turned violent and police immediately rushed to the spot and controlled the situation, the statement said.
The commission appreciated the role of the district administration in containing the rising tension between the two communities, it said.
The NCM noted that eight of the nine persons injured during the incident were police personnel.
The commission "advised the administration to quickly nab all the culprits and take necessary steps so that this kind of incident do not happen in the future", the statement said.
No innocent person should be booked in this process, the NCM asserted.
The commission also had a joint meeting with representatives of both communities and they were advised to conduct 'Aman (peace) committee meetings' regularly.
Man-eater leopard that killed 8-year-old boy shot dead by hunters in Tehri
A leopard which killed an eight-year-old boy from Akhodi village in Bhilangana block of district Tehri on Saturday, was shot to death by two hunters deployed by the forest department on Tuesday morning, officials said. The deceased son of Sohan Singh Rawat, Naveen was killed by the leopard when he was going to attend a wedding ceremony along with his grandmother on Saturday. On demand of the villagers, the department deployed two sharpshooters who eventually killed the leopard on Tuesday morning.
Centre will soon bring Mediation and Arbitration Bills in Parliament: Baghel
This was stated by Union minister of state for law and justice SP Singh Baghel while presiding over a review meeting in Punjab's Moga district on Tuesday. While clarifying that the shortage of judges was not the only reason for piling up of cases in courts, Baghel said that the law ministry was making continuous efforts to reduce the pendency. Baghel also held a meeting with local non-government organisations and self help groups.
Sadavarte has cash counting machine, police claim seeking lawyer’s custody
Mumbai Claiming that they have seized a currency note counting machine from advocate Gunratan Sadavarte's house, the Gamdevi police on Tuesday again applied to the Girgaum metropolitan magistrate court for custody of the lawyer, booked for allegedly inciting MSRTC workers to stage violent protests outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.
Maharashtra logs 137 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai sees 85 fresh infections
Maharashtra logged 127 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 7,876,041, the latest health department bulletin showed. A day ago, as many as 59 people in the state tested positive for Covid-19, while the corresponding figures for April 16 and 17 stood at 98 and 127, respectively. Meanwhile, according to the fresh bulletin, a total of 108 new recoveries were recorded, taking the total number of recovered people to 7,727,551.
Punjab seeks ₹500 crore from Centre for care of stray cattle
The Punjab minister for animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, on Tuesday demanded ₹500 crore from the Union government for the upkeep and maintenance of stray cattle in the state. Union minister Pursotam Rupala was a special guest on the occasion. Dhaliwal said that 1.4 lakh stray animals were roaming in Punjab without fodder and shelter.
