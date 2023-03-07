No metro services between Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat on Wednesday: DMRC

While all metro services will start from 2.30pm on Holi day (Wednesday), there will be no services in a segment of the Yellow Line between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat for the entire day as a scheduled maintenance is planned, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Tuesday. All metro services, except the ones between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat will start from 2:30pm on Holi day (Wednesday). (File Photo)

This means while passengers travelling from Huda City Centre will only be able to go up to Central Secretariat, those travelling from the other end of the Yellow Line, namely Samaypur Badli, will only be able to reach Rajiv Chowk.

“Passengers on the Yellow Line, who wish to travel beyond Rajiv Chowk or Central Secretariat or vice versa are advised to de-board at respective stations and use the Violet Line and the Blue Line to reach Central Secretariat or Rajiv Chowk and then continue their travel for onward journey on Yellow Line. Also, passengers may use Violet line to travel between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat directly,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC.

He said for those travelling on the Blue Line and looking to travel between Central Secretariat and Huda City Centre of the Yellow Line may de-board at Mandi House and take the Violet Line. “One can reach Central Secretariat and continue their journey on Yellow Line.” he added.