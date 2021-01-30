IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / No more institutional quarantine for UK returnees to Delhi
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

No more institutional quarantine for UK returnees to Delhi

Passengers flying in to Delhi from the United Kingdom (UK) will no longer have to complete a mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine if they test negative for Covid-19 on arrival, an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) – the nodal body that decides on implementation of Covid-19 guidelines in the Capital — said
READ FULL STORY
By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:56 PM IST

Passengers flying in to Delhi from the United Kingdom (UK) will no longer have to complete a mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine if they test negative for Covid-19 on arrival, an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) – the nodal body that decides on implementation of Covid-19 guidelines in the Capital — said.

The seven-day institutional quarantine rule for UK fliers, even if they tested negative for Covid-19 on arrival, was introduced on January 8, when the Central government resumed flight operations between India and the UK after a temporary suspension since December 22 in the light of a new strain of Covid-19 which had emerged there.

The new DDMA order, which was issued on Friday, cites “low positivity rate” among UK returnees as the reason for the relaxation. Fliers, however, will have to continue adhering to a seven-day home quarantine rule, government officials said.

“As a matter of abundant precaution in view of the increased transmissibility of the new variant, DDMA orders dated January 8 and (another on) January 12 mandated compulsory institutional quarantine for a period of seven days, followed by seven days of home quarantine for those travellers who are found negative in RT-PCR test at airport,” said the DDMA order, which HT has seen.

The order was signed by Delhi’s chief secretary Vijay Dev, who also heads the executive committee of the DDMA. The DDMA is chaired by Delhi’s lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal. Its vice-chairperson is chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The order further said, “The situation has now been reviewed and considering the low positivity rate of UK returnees it has been decided that the aforesaid additional measure of compulsory institutional quarantine of travellers tested negative may not be required furthermore… Strict surveillance (has) to be kept on persons who test negative in the airport and (are) kept in home quarantine.”

Two senior DDMA officials, who did not wish to be identified, however, clarified that the seven-day home quarantine rule for those who tested negative on arrival would still continue and they will be monitored by district surveillance teams.

Travellers who test Covid-19 positive on arriving from the UK are isolated in special wards set up at the government’s Lok Nayak hospital and four other private hospitals. Their contacts are further traced and isolated in similar wards on testing positive for Covid-19. Their swab samples (both UK returnees and their contacts who test positive) are sent for further examination to determine the strain of the virus with which they were infected.

In Delhi, so far 13 Covid-19 patients were found infected with the UK strain. All of them had returned from the UK and none of them were cases of local transmission, said a senior official in the government’s health department.

“Surveillance of people who have returned from the UK should be scaled up,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the epidemiology and communicable diseases department in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). He further said, “The UK variant is spreading fast across several countries. It is replacing the old variant. Initially, it was found to be more transmissible. Now, several research groups based in the UK have said that it is likely to cause more deaths too. Fortunately, vaccines have been found to be effective against it. But we cannot let our guards down.”

(ends)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Day after clashes at Delhi borders, farmers, police step up vigil

By Shiv Sunny, Kainat Sarfaraz and Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:05 AM IST
New Delhi: As the number of protesters at three of Delhi borders continued to surge on Saturday, the police worked through the day to seal and isolate the agitation spots, even as farmer leader Rakesh Tikait warned of a response if “even one more” stone was pelt at any of the farmers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Hours after blast near Israel embassy, bomb threat call for Tehran flight

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Hours after a low-intensity IED blast outside the Israeli embassy in the national capital, a Mahan Air flight to Tehran, scheduled to depart the New Delhi international airport at 12
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Final-year DU students can return to campus in ‘small batches’ from Feb 1

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Following directives from the Union ministry of home affairs, which allowed final-year college students to return to campuses in small groups, Delhi University on Saturday announced it would reopen the university on February 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Record 82.7% health workers get Covid-19 jabs in Delhi

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Delhi saw the highest number of health care workers receiving the Covid-19 vaccine jabs on Saturday — at 8,774, which is 530 beneficiaries more than the previous high of 8,244 inoculations achieved on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

AAP says R-Day violence ‘scripted’, BJP hits back

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:58 PM IST
New Delhi The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the Central government imposed a mobile internet shutdown in and around Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, where large groups of farmers have been protesting against three contentious farm laws passed in September last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Case against Rajdeep Sardesai, 7 others for trying to provoke a riot on R-Day

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:58 PM IST
New Delhi Delhi Police on Thursday filed a case against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and six others for allegedly trying to start a riot on Republic Day, among other sections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Israel embassy blast: Probe focuses on 182 who walked blast area in two hours

By Prawesh Lama, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Between 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

No more institutional quarantine for UK returnees to Delhi

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Passengers flying in to Delhi from the United Kingdom (UK) will no longer have to complete a mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine if they test negative for Covid-19 on arrival, an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) – the nodal body that decides on implementation of Covid-19 guidelines in the Capital — said
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mayor of the north civic body said that the sanitation employees will return to work from Sunday and clear the streets that are filled with garbage. (HT PHOTO).
The mayor of the north civic body said that the sanitation employees will return to work from Sunday and clear the streets that are filled with garbage. (HT PHOTO).
delhi news

Nurses, sanitation staff call off strike after North Corp clears pending dues

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:39 PM IST
  • The civic employees of the north corporation had gone on an indefinite strike from January 7 against non-payment of their salaries for the last 4-5 months and pending pensions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamal Preet, Delhi's chief wildlife warden, confirmed that the the leopard was first spotted on January 27 on a CCTV camera. (Representative Image)(HT PHOTO.)
Kamal Preet, Delhi's chief wildlife warden, confirmed that the the leopard was first spotted on January 27 on a CCTV camera. (Representative Image)(HT PHOTO.)
delhi news

Leopard spotted in Delhi, alert issued

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Deputy conservator forests (north division) Navneet Srivastava said that after being first spotted on January 27, the leopard was also spotted on January 28 and January 29 near the Najafgarh drain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Delhi high court in New Delhi.(HT Photo)
A file photo of Delhi high court in New Delhi.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi HC dismisses plea by judge challenging his removal for sexual harassment

By Richa banka, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:26 AM IST
  • The court’s decision comes on the plea by the officer, who had challenged his dismissal from service by the Delhi government in March last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The IED exploded at 5.05pm on Friday and there were no injuries or damage to any property.(PTI)
The IED exploded at 5.05pm on Friday and there were no injuries or damage to any property.(PTI)
delhi news

Cab dropped off 2 people near Israel Embassy blast spot, CCTV footage found

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:40 AM IST
Attempts are on to identify the cab driver and sketches are being made. A high alert has been sounded in cities such as Jaipur and Mumbai with security tightened in sensitive areas in wake of this incident in the national Capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Delhi-UP border in New Delhi( Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Delhi-UP border in New Delhi( Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Farm agitation swells after surge in Jatland

By S Raju, shiv sunny, Hindustan Times, Meerut/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • Mahapanchayat vows support after visuals of tearful farm leader Tikait stir emotions in western UP; crowds bulge at protest sites.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Several people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

More FIRs on Cong leader, journos

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:12 AM IST
  • This came a day after Noida police filed an FIR against the same group of people under similar charges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Balram pedals around the Capital on his rickety cart collecting thermocol pieces, the kind that are used to cushion electrical gadgets or delicate furniture items from breaking during transport.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
Balram pedals around the Capital on his rickety cart collecting thermocol pieces, the kind that are used to cushion electrical gadgets or delicate furniture items from breaking during transport.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
delhi news

Delhiwale: The thermocol man

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:10 AM IST
  • A glimpse into Balram’s aspirations
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP