No questions raised when policemen are attacked: Delhi Police commissioner
- Sharp spikes made of iron have been placed on the road leading to the main protest site at Tikri and a wall at Singhu and Ghazipur has been erected by pouring concrete between two rows of cement barricades.
Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava on Tuesday defended his department’s decision to install barricades at various borders of the national capital, where farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for more than two months now. Shrivastava said he was "surprised" that there no one raised any question when personnel of the Delhi Police were attacked during the Republic Day violence.
“I'm surprised that when tractors were used, police were attacked, barricades were broken on January 26, no questions were raised. What did we do now? We've just strengthened barricading so that it's not broken again,” Shrivastava said, according to news agency ANI.
Also Watch | Farmers’ protest: Why the additional barricades at Delhi border? Police answers
Delhi Police have installed heavy barricades at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders. Sharp spikes made of iron have been placed on the road leading to the main protest site at Tikri and a wall at Singhu and Ghazipur has been erected by pouring concrete between two rows of cement barricades. The five layers of barricades have come up after the clashes that erupted on January 26 after the tractor rally by protesting farmers turned violent.
The Delhi Police commissioner also refused to comment on the pictures of tall, shiny baton-like objects, which were seen in the hands of policemen. Shrivastava said, “I can't tell you what that is. Steel batons are not a part of police weaponry.”
Shrivastava made the comment after visiting police personnel who were injured in the clashes which erupted on January 26. He praised the Delhi Police personnel and said that the officials showed patience and control amid chaos and disorder. He also said that 501 police personnel were injured due to the protests.
A planned tractor rally on January 26 turned violent leading to the death of a protesting farmer. More than 390 policemen and 10 farmers also suffered injuries due to the chaos that ensued on Republic Day.
