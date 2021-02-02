IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / No questions raised when policemen are attacked: Delhi Police commissioner
Police put up iron spikes and barricades with barbed wires in the wake of the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Police put up iron spikes and barricades with barbed wires in the wake of the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

No questions raised when policemen are attacked: Delhi Police commissioner

  • Sharp spikes made of iron have been placed on the road leading to the main protest site at Tikri and a wall at Singhu and Ghazipur has been erected by pouring concrete between two rows of cement barricades.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:49 PM IST

Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava on Tuesday defended his department’s decision to install barricades at various borders of the national capital, where farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for more than two months now. Shrivastava said he was "surprised" that there no one raised any question when personnel of the Delhi Police were attacked during the Republic Day violence.

“I'm surprised that when tractors were used, police were attacked, barricades were broken on January 26, no questions were raised. What did we do now? We've just strengthened barricading so that it's not broken again,” Shrivastava said, according to news agency ANI.

Also Watch | Farmers’ protest: Why the additional barricades at Delhi border? Police answers


Delhi Police have installed heavy barricades at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders. Sharp spikes made of iron have been placed on the road leading to the main protest site at Tikri and a wall at Singhu and Ghazipur has been erected by pouring concrete between two rows of cement barricades. The five layers of barricades have come up after the clashes that erupted on January 26 after the tractor rally by protesting farmers turned violent.

The Delhi Police commissioner also refused to comment on the pictures of tall, shiny baton-like objects, which were seen in the hands of policemen. Shrivastava said, “I can't tell you what that is. Steel batons are not a part of police weaponry.”

Shrivastava made the comment after visiting police personnel who were injured in the clashes which erupted on January 26. He praised the Delhi Police personnel and said that the officials showed patience and control amid chaos and disorder. He also said that 501 police personnel were injured due to the protests.

A planned tractor rally on January 26 turned violent leading to the death of a protesting farmer. More than 390 policemen and 10 farmers also suffered injuries due to the chaos that ensued on Republic Day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest delhi police sn shrivastava
app
Close
Police put up iron spikes and barricades with barbed wires in the wake of the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Police put up iron spikes and barricades with barbed wires in the wake of the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

No questions raised when policemen are attacked: Delhi Police commissioner

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:49 PM IST
  • Sharp spikes made of iron have been placed on the road leading to the main protest site at Tikri and a wall at Singhu and Ghazipur has been erected by pouring concrete between two rows of cement barricades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health minister of Delhi Satyendar Jain addresses during a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Health minister of Delhi Satyendar Jain addresses during a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI)
delhi news

A look at serological surveys conducted in Delhi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Delhi’s first serological survey was done in the city in June-July and it had shown that 23.4% of people surveyed had developed antibodies against the virus. Similar surveys in August showed that 29.1% of people had antibodies and 25.1% in September.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain(ANI)
Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain(ANI)
india news

After Delhi's 5th serosurvey, health minister Jain says don’t let guard down

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:06 PM IST
“We should not get into discussions over herd immunity. Everyone should follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour including wearing masks & sanitizing hands regularly,” Jain said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This time, the sero survey was not just bigger in scale, but also a better technology was used, said officials. (HT archive)
This time, the sero survey was not just bigger in scale, but also a better technology was used, said officials. (HT archive)
delhi news

Delhi’s 5th sero survey: Over 56% people have antibodies against Covid-19

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Of the 11 districts in Delhi, the lowest sero prevalence was found in the north district where an average of 40.09% of the people sampled were found to have been exposed to Covid-19 so far
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the COVID-19 infection number reaching its peak of over 8,000 in a day in November, 2020 in Delhi, the numbers are now declining and 121 fresh cases were recorded on February 1.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photos/For Representative Purposes Only)
With the COVID-19 infection number reaching its peak of over 8,000 in a day in November, 2020 in Delhi, the numbers are now declining and 121 fresh cases were recorded on February 1.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photos/For Representative Purposes Only)
delhi news

Hospitals relieved as Delhi govt reduces number of reserved Covid-19 ICU beds

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:47 PM IST
The reservation percentage has been gradually reduced by the government after reviewing the pandemic situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam as Delhi Police intensify checking after closing the border amid farmers' agitation against the new farm laws, at Anand Vihar in New Delhi on February 1. (PTI)
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam as Delhi Police intensify checking after closing the border amid farmers' agitation against the new farm laws, at Anand Vihar in New Delhi on February 1. (PTI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Barricaded roads lead to massive snarls in Delhi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Security was further enhanced in the city in anticipation of trouble by thousands of protesters who are camping on Delhi borders against the three contentious farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
delhi news

May have identified cop who shot video of assault during riots: Police to Delhi HC

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:24 AM IST
The police said that in one of the videos, a person in uniform is seen holding a tear gas gun and recording a video of five men being beaten by policemen and forced to sing the national anthem
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel guard the site of farmers' ongoing protest against farm reform laws, in New Delhi on February 1. (PTI)
Security personnel guard the site of farmers' ongoing protest against farm reform laws, in New Delhi on February 1. (PTI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Several borders remain closed; traffic diverted

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:46 AM IST
The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh, have continued to remain closed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s AQI on Monday was just a notch better at 352, shows CPCB data. (HT file)
Delhi’s AQI on Monday was just a notch better at 352, shows CPCB data. (HT file)
delhi news

Delhi AQI very poor; temperature likely to rise over next 3 days

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:19 AM IST
The National Capital Region didn’t fare any better and air quality deteriorated to reach severe levels in Ghaziabad, very poor in Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad, and poor in Gurgaon
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker sanitises Parliament House premises during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI Photo)
A worker sanitises Parliament House premises during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi records 3 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in 10 months

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:40 AM IST
The number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Delhi stood at 121 on Monday, according to health bulletin released by the authorities. With this, the national capital's tally reached 6,35,217.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sisodia criticised the BJP-led central government for not helping Delhi’s municipal corporations.(ANI)
Sisodia criticised the BJP-led central government for not helping Delhi’s municipal corporations.(ANI)
delhi news

AAP govt criticises ‘meagre’ allocation for Delhi in Union budget 2021

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:40 AM IST
Delhi finance minister Manish Sisodia said that the Centre did not grant any funds to the three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi to help them tide over a financial crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Northern Railways said on Monday it diverted only three trains, for “operational reasons”.(PTI)
Northern Railways said on Monday it diverted only three trains, for “operational reasons”.(PTI)
delhi news

Farm protests: Cops wanted Delhi-bound trains stopped

By Anisha Dutta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:32 AM IST
Citing intelligence inputs, Delhi Police told Northern Railways on Sunday that farmers from Punjab and Haryana planned to protest in the Capital on Monday and hoist flags on Parliament House, according to two letters written by the force.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The internet connectivity continued to be disrupted at all the three borders on Monday even as more farmers from Haryana and Punjab joined the protest.(PTI)
The internet connectivity continued to be disrupted at all the three borders on Monday even as more farmers from Haryana and Punjab joined the protest.(PTI)
delhi news

Iron spikes, barbed wire and concrete walls at Delhi farm protest sites

By Ashish Mishra, Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:26 AM IST
The measures were taken in the aftermath of clashes between the police and the protesters when the farmers during a tractor rally on Republic Day went beyond the routes approved by the police by breaking barriers and barricades placed on the roads.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While 120 people have been arrested, two minor boys have been apprehended so far in these cases, the police said.(HT Photo)
While 120 people have been arrested, two minor boys have been apprehended so far in these cases, the police said.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Red Fort vandalism: Police arrest first suspect

By karn pratap singh, Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:04 AM IST
The total number of first information reports (FIRs) pertaining to violence during the ongoing farmers’ agitation rose to 44 on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A picture of the policemen holding the improvised metal baton was widely circulated on social media on Monday.(ANI)
A picture of the policemen holding the improvised metal baton was widely circulated on social media on Monday.(ANI)
delhi news

East Delhi cops get sword-like metal batons, metal arm covers

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:59 AM IST
Senior officers said the batons were being used “as an experiment” after several cops were injured during clashes with protesters who carried swords during the Republic Day tractor rally
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP