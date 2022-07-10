No rain relief yet as Delhi continues to sweat it out
- With the relative humidity of 68%, the city had a wet-bulb temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature in the Capital dropped by nearly four degrees on Saturday even as hot and humid conditions prevailed with the city recording no rain during the day.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, one degree below the normal temperature for this time of the year. The minimum temperature on Saturday was 30.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal temperature.
With the relative humidity of 68%, the city had a wet-bulb temperature of 30 degrees Celsius. The wet-bulb temperature takes into account maximum temperature, humidity, wind speed, and solar radiation, and is calculated in the sun (under direct sunlight). Wet-bulb temperatures of over 32 degrees make it difficult for even fit and acclimatised people to work outdoors.
IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers on Sunday. According to IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33°C on Sunday while the minimum temperature may touch 26°C.
Mahesh Palawat, director at Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, said that there are chances of light to moderate rain during the night or early morning on Sunday. “Parts of Haryana and Rajasthan received rain on Saturday. The western end of the monsoon trough axis is travelling north due to which humid winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are feeding moisture. On account of this activity, we expect rain activity to commence over Delhi by late night or early morning,” said Palawat. He added that rain might abate by Monday even though the cloud cover might persist.
The air quality on Saturday deteriorated and entered the “moderate” category with an air quality (AQI) reading of 110. On Friday, the AQI was in the satisfactory category with a reading of 94. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe, according to CPCB.
-
Delhi assembly has right to seek info from govt depts, officials: Panel
A Delhi assembly panel has recommended the Delhi government to take action against the administrative secretary in case the services department defaults in replying to queries raised by the members of the House, according to the panel's report, which HT has seen. The panel observed that the “non-responsiveness” of the department is seen as “an unconstitutional act and an act against public interest”. The Delhi government and the LG office did not comment on the report.
-
Uniform factory licence to apply across Delhi
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has announced uniform rates for factory licence fee across the city, a move in the direction to have a common taxation regime for the entire city unlike the under the three corporations that levied different rates in areas under their jurisdictions, an MCD spokesperson said. The spokesperson said the new rates will apply to new factory licences, renewal of factory licence as well as household unit's licence.
-
Row after Amit Shah allots land for Haryana assembly
Union home minister Amit Shah's decision to allocate land for construction of an additional Haryana Vidhan Sabha complex in Chandigarh has triggered protests from politicians in the neighbouring state of Punjab. Both states have been staking a claim to the Union territory. “There is not enough space available in the existing building to even accommodate these 90 MLAs.
-
Amarnath tragedy: Drones, choppers, high-tech gadgets pressed into service for rescue ops
Drones and helicopters were pressed into service and mountain rescue teams and lookout patrols with high-tech equipment and sniffer dogs deployed as operations continued on Saturday to look for survivors near the Amarnath cave shrine. The Indian Army on Saturday said that the rescue operation was underway and the first advanced light helicopter (ALH) landed at the spot around 6.45am to airlift the civilians.
-
If elected as prez, my priority will be to restore peace in J&K: Yashwant Sinha
Combined opposition candidate for presidential poll Yashwant Sinha on Saturday said that nobody should claim to be patriotic in this country if the patriotism of J&K leaders like National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti is questioned. Sinha said there is no other state in the country where democracy is negated like J&K.
