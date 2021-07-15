No risks, schools in city will not reopen: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that schools in the national capital will not reopen at the moment, since trends across the world point towards a resurgence of Covid-19, and added that his government will “not take any risks” till the vaccination process is complete for everyone.

“Internationally, there is a trend of resurgence of Covid-19 through a third wave. So until the vaccination process is not completed for everyone, we cannot risk the lives of children,” said Kejriwal while speaking on in the sidelines of an event to launch the pneumococcal conjugate vaccination programme for children.

Schools in the national capital have mostly been shut since March last year due to the pandemic, and classes and other teaching and learning activities have broadly shifted online in that time. Though the Delhi government allowed in-person lessons in January this year for students due to appear in the Class 10 and 12 board exams, as well for remedial and practical lessons for students in classes 9 to 12, this was cut short as the fourth wave of infections began to spread in the city.

Aprajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents’ Association, welcomed the chief minister’s announcement. “Most were wary of sending their children to school if offline classes resumed as cases are on the rise in Kerala and other states again,” she said.

Principals of several private schools also said that parents have been worried about their children’s well-being. “Parents are okay with private schools functioning online for now because they are scared for their children. No school or teacher will want children to fall sick or to risk their health. While human contact and offline classes make a difference, we cannot go ahead till parents and students are confident about returning to classes,” she said.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has in the past urged the central government to allow children to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on June 9 said the Centre must procure as many vaccines against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as possible to keep children safe, especially in the backdrop of a potential third wave.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 27 asked the Centre to procure Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate children in the country.

Delhi reported 72 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a minor dip from Wednesday’s 77 fresh infections. So far, 25,022 people have lost their lives to the virus in the national capital. Around seven million people, of the city’s 15 million adult population, has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine so far.

At its peak, Delhi recorded a seven-day average of around 25,300 new cases for the week ending April 23. With decline in cases, the government also started scaling down lockdown restrictions in a phased manner. From this week, the government allowed auditoriums and assembly halls located in schools, colleges and educational institutions to organise events after imposing a 50% cap on seating capacity.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the community medicines department in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, said: “The government should now allow any gatherings at this point. They should not act in haste when it comes to taking a call on reopening of schools, colleges and educational institutions.”