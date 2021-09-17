No unlicensed rickshaw allowed in revamped Chandni Chowk from Sept 25, says civic body

Unlicensed rickshaws will not be allowed to operate on the revamped Chandni Chowk boulevard after September 25, officials of the North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (North MCD) said on Thursday. The civic body has asked all cycle rickshaw pullers in Chandni Chowk to procure licences before that date in order to continue plying on the revamped stretch from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid.

The North MCD has also circulated a public service announcement outlining the details and procedures of procuring a licence.

Over a hundred refurbished cycle rickshaws have been pressed into service on the revamped Chandni Chowk stretch that was inaugurated on Sunday. These colour-coded rickshaws are driven by people who have been given a licence by the North MCD. Going forward, only these licensed rickshaws will be allowed to operate on the stretch.

For wider dissemination of the registration/ licence procuring process, the corporation has crafted a public service message that is being circulated across various media, including WhatsApp.

“Only rickshaws having North MCD licences can ply on the stretch between Lal Jain Mandir and Fatehpuri Masjid. Without a licence, no rickshaw will operate in the Chandni Chowk zone. If a rickshaw puller or vendor wishes to operate a rickshaw on the stretch, they can procure a licence and registration form from the DC office in Kashmere Gate. The last date for submitting registration forms is September 25,” the recorded public service message circulated by the DC office said.

Shashanka Ala, DC City, Sadar Paharganj Zone, North MCD, said the corporation will facilitate the process of refurbishment of rickshaws. “We will refurbish the rickshaws of individuals who register with us. Unregistered rickshaws will not be allowed on the stretch at any cost,” said Ala.

She said there will be a cap on the number of rickshaws that will operate on the stretch but only after an assessment of the demand. “There will be a cap on the number of rickshaws but only after we study what the demand is,” she said.

Bhim Singh, 42, a rickshaw puller, said while he had paid ₹500 for procuring the licence, he could not afford to refurbish his rickshaw. The refurbished rickshaws have a different design and are red in colour.

“I got the licence made after paying ₹500 but my rickshaw is still the old-style one. For refurbishing the rickshaw, we would have to shell out more money, about ₹1,500-2,000. We don’t earn enough and can barely make the ends meet; how willwe bear the additional cost?” said Singh.

Intizar Ali, a 27-year-old rickshaw puller who secured a licence recently, said he was unsure by when he’d be able to get the refurbished rickshaw. The contractor through whom he rents the rickshaw has only old-style rickshaws, he said. “I got my licence made online but we need to get the rickshaw redesigned. Our vendor is not ready to do that. I am not sure how the entire process will pan out if the vendors don’t have the rickshaws,” he said.