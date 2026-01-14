Noida, Gr Noida: NGT seeks reports on illegal constructions

The National Green Tribunal has directed authorities to submit updated status reports after allegations surfaced that illegal constructions in Noida and Greater Noida are continuing despite earlier closure orders over environmental clearances, according to the latest proceedings in an ongoing case. Construction activity in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

In compliance with the tribunal’s October 8, 2025 order, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) filed an affidavit stating that inspections were carried out at 16 construction sites identified by the applicant as illegal and unauthorised. The affidavit said the inspections followed the applicant’s submission of details of 24 sites, including geotagged photographs and location coordinates, on December 3, 2025.

UPPCB stated that the inspected sites appeared to have a built-up area of less than 5,000 square metres and were therefore treated under the green category, which does not automatically require environmental clearance. The board said it has sought authenticated information from the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority to verify the actual built-up area before initiating further regulatory action.

The affidavit said action has been taken against four projects, including disconnection of electricity supply and directions to stop construction, while the remaining cases are under examination. UPPCB said further action would depend on confirmation of construction details from the development authority.The remaining 12 sites are under examination, with further action dependent on built-up area verification by GNIDA.

The matter arises from an additional affidavit filed by applicant Rajendra Tyagi, an environmental activist and former municipal corporator, in March 2024. Tyagi alleged large-scale illegal and unauthorised constructions across multiple villages in Noida and Greater Noida, claiming that construction activity is continuing in violation of orders passed by the Supreme Court and the NGT.

In his affidavit, Tyagi alleged that several residential and commercial projects in Noida and Greater Noida are being developed without mandatory consents under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. He also alleged the absence of approved layout plans, lack of sewerage treatment facilities, unauthorised groundwater extraction and registration of flats and shops at local tehsil offices.

Tyagi further claimed that electricity connections have been granted and third-party rights created through the sale and registration of properties despite the projects being unauthorised. His affidavit includes site-wise details, khasra numbers, builder names, and photographic evidence.

The NGT principal bench, headed by justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, along with expert members Dr A Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad, took the affidavits on record and granted one month to GNIDA to file its response. Nothing was recorded in the order on the Noida authority. The bench granted time only to GNIDA and made no direction or observation concerning the Noida authority. The matter has been listed for April 8, 2026.