Noida industry groups step in to implement revised wages

NOIDA: Industrial units in Gautam Budh Nagar have begun implementing the recent minimum wage revisions for workers and local industry bodies are stepping up efforts to ensure compliance across factories, officials said on Saturday. The recent wage revision came in the backdrop of worker protests across industrial clusters in Noida (HT)

According to the notification dated April 14, the revised monthly wages (including variable dearness allowance) were fixed at ₹13,690 for unskilled workers, ₹15,059 for semi-skilled workers, and ₹16,868 for skilled workers in the Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts. The new wage slabs are effective April 1, 2026.

Following the notification, entrepreneur and industry associations in Noida have initiated outreach measures to ensure units comply with the revised wage structure.

According to the district administration, industry bodies are actively communicating the revised guidelines to industrial units via digital platforms.

“Entrepreneur organisations are playing an active role in ensuring compliance. Messages, audio and video content are being circulated through WhatsApp groups to sensitise units about the revised minimum wages and the need for timely implementation,” a statement issued by Gautam Budh Nagar district administration read.

Labour department officials also confirmed that implementation has begun on the ground. “The revised minimum wages have come into effect from April 1, and we are monitoring compliance. Industry associations have also been asked to support awareness and implementation among units,” said assistant labour commissioner Suyash Pandey.

Meanwhile, industry representatives said they would comply with the notification but flagged financial stress.

Vipin Malhan, president of the Noida Entrepreneurs Association, said industry players will comply with the Uttar Pradesh government’s wage hike notification, as operating in the state requires adherence to its guidelines. “The revised wages will be paid to workers as mandated,” he said.

However, Malhan urged the state government to consider providing temporary relief to the industry. “We have requested senior officials to extend at least a 10% subsidy to entrepreneurs for one year. The form of support can be decided by the government, but the current situation is challenging,” he said, citing rising raw material costs amid the Middle East conflict, disruptions in shipments, and a sharp increase in container rental rates. “While we will implement the 21% wage increase, we request some support to help industry navigate this difficult period,” he added.

Officials said the coordinated effort between the administration and industry bodies is aimed at preventing further unrest and ensuring continuity of industrial operations in the district.

The recent wage revision came in the backdrop of worker protests across industrial clusters in Noida, where labourers had raised concerns over rising living costs and demanded wage increases in line with inflation.