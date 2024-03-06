Northeast Delhi flyover delayed, gets new deadline of Oct

Slow-paced work on a 1.5-km flyover between Nand Nagri and the Gagan Cinema junction on Mangal Pandey Marg in northeast Delhi has led to the deadline of the project being pushed back by 3-4 months, Public Works Department (PWD) officials aware of the matter said. The project has an estimated cost of ₹ 157.85 crore. (File)

The project was given financial approval in September 2022, and work began in February 2023. The project was given an initial deadline of 1.5 years — meaning that it had to be completed by June or July this year — but the deadline has now been pushed back to October 11, they said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A senior PWD official blamed the slow pace of the work on heavy traffic delaying the erection of girders, a delay in the shifting of power and water utilities, and the fact that the agency is yet to receive permissions for tree felling.

“Around 70% of the civil work has been completed, and construction work in the form of erection of girders on pier caps is still taking place. There are sections where retention wall panels are being added. On the other hand, the remaining section of the flyover needs to have power and water utilities shifted. We have also applied for permission for tree cutting from the forest department, which is still awaited,” the official said, on condition of anonymity.

The official noted that this stretch, which is used by commuters travelling between north Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, also connects several highly congested colonies such as Dilshad Garden, Nand Nagri, Sarhad Puri, Gonda, Karawal Nagar, Mustafabad, and Gokalpuri.

“The flyover will help reduce congestion by segregating local traffic from traffic travelling towards Ghaziabad. We also plan to add back-to-back U turns near Gagan Cinema, and another U-turn near the Nand Nagri junction,” the official said.

The project has an estimated cost of ₹157.85 crore, of which ₹83.07 crore was released to contractors as of February, the official said.

Separately, a PWD project progress report, dated March 5, said that all pier caps for the flyover have been erected, and 36 out of 132 girders have been installed. “Deck slab casting work has been completed in three sections,” the report added.

HT has seen a copy of the progress report of the project.

The Delhi government did not respond to queries for comment on the development.

The flyover, along with a second flyover between Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar, and an underpass at the Loni roundabout, is part of the Delhi government’s plan to make the 7-km stretch between Signature Bridge and the Bhopura border a signal free corridor, the official quoted above said.

The official said the 7-km stretch will be made signal free by early 2025.

To be sure, finance minister Atishi, in her budget speech on March 4, said that the Nand Nagri-Gagan Cinema flyover is one of the seven elevated corridors which are likely to be opened for traffic this year. The other corridors on the list include the Barapullah phase 3 flyover, the flyover on the Brijpuri Junction via Karawal Nagar in Gonda, the double-decker Metro flyover on Rani Jhansi Road junction to Azadpur, a flyover from Anand Vihar to the Apsara border, and the underpass on Outer Ring Road near Mukarba Chowk.