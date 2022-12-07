After big win, AAP says ‘BJP didn’t work'; Sisodia takes ‘negative party’ swipe

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a massive win in the elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the attacks by the party on the BJP just got more intense. The BJP - which was ruling the civic body for nearly 15 years - did not work, said Arvind Kejriwal's AAP said, hitting out at the rival. The AAP has so far won 132 of 250 wards.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minster Manish Sisodia thanked the people of the national capital for the huge victory. “We thank the people of the city for trusting us with MCD. The people of the national capital have helped defeat the most corrupt and most negative party of the world for a glorious win to Arvind Kejriwal,” Sisodia wrote in a tweet in Hindi. “For us, it's not just a huge win, it's a huge responsibility too."

The AAP's Gopal Rai - taking a further jibe - while addressing a gathering on Wednesday afternoon, said: "The BJP used to say that our party is here to just cut votes and we only here to defeat Congress. Multiple raids were carried out, targeting us. When we used to raise civic issues, they used to allege scams. They even targeted Manish Sisodia. The people of the city have now spoken."

