Now, check-in, drop baggage at 2 Airport Line metros in Delhi

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced it has started the “check-in and baggage drop” facility for international flights from the Delhi airport at New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium Metro stations on the Airport Express Line. The official said that passengers can complete their check-in between 12 hours and two hours before the flight departure for domestic flights and between four and three hours before international flights. (HT Archive)

Formally announcing the service that has been operational since the first week of June, DMRC officials said this is an extension of the service that already existed for domestic travellers.

A DMRC official added that the service is available every day. Air India passengers can use it at New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium stations from 6am to 9pm, while Vistara passengers can use it at New Delhi station from 6am to 8pm.

Officials said that the service is being given in collaboration with Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Air India, and Vistara Airlines, to facilitate easier check-in for international passengers at these key metro stations in Delhi. Passengers can use the check-in counters near the AFC gates to drop their luggage at New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium Metro stations, collect boarding passes and travel in the Metro and to the airport without carrying their luggage. The facility will only be available to those travelling by Air India and Vistara airlines, an official said, adding that the luggage will be securely transported to the aircraft using advanced automated systems.

“This initiative aims to enhance passenger convenience and streamline travel procedures for international flights departing from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), New Delhi. DMRC invites more airlines to set up this facility to further benefit travellers,” said a DMRC spokesperson.