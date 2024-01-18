Nuh illegal miners attack police, 4 personnel hurt

Four policemen, who were attempting to stop two overloaded tractor trailers that was suspected of ferrying illegally mined stones, were attacked by a group of miners and villagers in Nuh, officers aware of the case said on Thursday, adding that all four police personnel were hospitalised following the attack. One of the seized tractors. (HT photo)

The officers said the incident took place on the outskirts of Neemka village on Wednesday night, adding that they have registered a case against 24 people from the village, and have arrested one person and seized the vehicles used in the crime.

Giving details, Punhana deputy superintendent of police Surender Singh Yadav said they received a tip-off that overloaded tractor trolleys with illegally mined stones were being taken to Neemka on Wednesday. Accordingly, he said, a team consisting of a special police officer (SPO) and three head constables from the Bichhor police station was sent to intercept the illegal miners.

Police did not identify the four personnel involved in the incident.

“Two tractor-trolleys were seen coming from Nai village. When they were intercepted and checked by the police, both the trolleys were found overloaded with stones used for construction,” Yadav said.

The officer said the tractor driver alerted their gang members, who were following them in a Maruti Swift car. “Seeing the overloaded vehicles intercepted, five people came out from the car, and locals, including women, attacked the policemen with sticks. They also freed a tractor from their possession and drove it towards Neemka,” he said.

Yadav said the suspects also tried to mow down the policemen, who managed to escape and inform the police station. “With help of locals and informers, we raided a few locations and arrested one of the drivers from the village. Others are still on the run,” he said.

The injured personnel were discharged from hospital on Thursday, said police.

Nuh superintendent of police Narender Bijarniya said the Haryana-Rajasthan border near Punhana has come under the scanner following the January 15 arrest of seven people — including mining officials —who were allegedly involved in extorting money from truck drivers transporting illegally mined stones from Rajasthan to Nuh.

“The stretch has emerged the new route for miners illegally transporting stones,” he said.