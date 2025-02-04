Number Theory: 3 factors that will decide Delhi elections

Delhi will vote in the assembly elections tomorrow. Will the Aam Admi Party (AAP) come back to power for the third consecutive time? Or will the Bharatiya Janata Party form the government for the first time in 27 years? The answer to these questions will depend on three factors: class, micromanagement and anti-incumbency. Here are four charts that explain this in detail.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left), AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (centre), and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.