Number Theory: A peripheral shift in Delhi politics

Delhi, through its history has been attacked and conquered many times. These have triggered migrations. The last time such a large disruption occurred was during Partition when a large number of refugees from what is now Pakistan came to Delhi and eventually settled here. India’s independence put an end to military conquests or politically triggered (such as during Partition) large episodes of migration. But what the political did not do, the economic has been doing in the last seven decades.

India Gate in New Delhi.