Number Theory: Can the BJP break its Delhi jinx this time?

Can the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dislodge the Aam Admi Party (AAP) from Delhi in these elections in what is essentially going to be a bipolar contest? An HT analysis of Delhi elections shows that the BJP will have to overcome not just its recent but also historical inability to win an assembly election in Delhi. AAP’s coming into the picture has only made the BJP’s challenge more difficult. Here are four charts which explain this in detail.

BJP supporters at a rally in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)(Hindustan Times)