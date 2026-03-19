Okhla barrage turbulence behind Yamuna froth at Kalindi Kunj, says water minister

The appearance of froth in the stretch of the Yamuna near Kalindi Kunj has been linked to structural and flow conditions at the Okhla barrage, said Delhi’s irrigation and flood control minister Parvesh Verma on Wednesday following inspections. Experts highlighted that the froth formation is localised and largely linked to the structural and flow conditions at the Okhla barrage, officials said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

During the visit, he was accompanied by environmental experts from IIT-Delhi, Delhi Jal Board and representatives from other departments.

Experts highlighted that the froth formation is localised and largely linked to the structural and flow conditions at the Okhla barrage, officials said.

Due to the slope of the barrage, water falls with force creating turbulence. This agitation causes existing impurities in the water to turn into visible foam, which is primarily seen on this particular stretch, they said.

“What we are seeing here is a localised phenomenon. The froth formation in this stretch is linked to specific technical conditions at the barrage,” the minister said after the inspection.

Officials explained that along with turbulence at the barrage, the presence of surfactants — largely from household detergents — contributes to the formation of froth. In addition, discharge from illegal dyeing units, waste from laundry clusters and dhobi ghats, as well as inflows from certain drains carrying untreated or partially treated wastewater, also add to the overall load, they said.

Natural organic matter can further intensify the effect, particularly when river flow is low and pollutants become concentrated, officials said, adding that a combination of factors leads to visible foam in the river at specific points.

The inspection noted that the phenomenon remains limited to certain stretches, with authorities attributing it primarily to the interaction between water turbulence at the barrage and existing pollutants in the river.