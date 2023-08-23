Old cars seized in Delhi to be released under high court order. There are 2 conditions

The Delhi high court on Tuesday directed the release of old cars that have been seized by the authorities but under two conditions - if the owners promise to either permanently store them in a private space or take them outside Delhi-NCR and not run them within city limits. Delhi HC orders release of seized old cars but with conditions(Representational image)

The court's decision came in response to a batch of petitions filed by vehicle owners whose vehicles were confiscated for violating judicial orders banning the use of petrol and diesel vehicles that are over 15 years and 10 years of age.

According to the petitioners, their vehicles had sentimental value and were not being used on roads.

What did the Delhi high court say?

Justice Prateek Jalan of the Delhi HC while hearing the case said, “The petitioners' grievances can be balanced with the implementation of the orders of the NGT and Supreme Court by directing the release of the vehicles to owners subject to an undertaking to remove the vehicle from the territory of NCT of Delhi and not to ply/park them in public spaces within the NCT of Delhi.”

According to the court, the petitioners would also need to provide evidence of private space - either owned or leased - by them for parked cars.

The court further clarified that the undertaking to the transport department would state that the “vehicles shall be towed or transported to the border of the NCT of Delhi for its removal, and that when the vehicle is registered in Delhi, the petitioner may apply for NOC for transfer of vehicles outside Delhi.”

“Any breach of the undertaking by the owners would invite action from the court,” Justice Jalan told the petitioners.

The court then asked the Delhi government to frame a policy on dealing with old vehicles when owners are willing to assure that they would not be used here and give "due publicity" to the same.

‘Stop seizing parked vehicles…’: Gahlot

On Monday, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot directed the department's secretary-cum-commissioner to stop seizing parked vehicles that have completed their stipulated life on the road. Issuing a notice, the minister said that it is “unfortunate that the transport department is continuing its drive to seize old vehicles, even if found parked on the road, and sending those for scrapping.”

(With inputs from PTI)