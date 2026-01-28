Old Delhi market traders flag rise in encroachments

Multiple market associations from Old Delhi held a meeting in Chandni Chowk on Tuesday to discuss the issue of illegal encroachments and resolved to approach the Delhi Police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and organise a march near Sadar Bazar on February 4. Traders from Chawri Bazar, Sadar Bazar, Bhagirat Palace Market, and others, said over the past few years, the illegal encroachments by hawkers had rapidly increased, and this was hurting their business. (HT Archive)

Traders from Chawri Bazar, Sadar Bazar, Bhagirat Palace Market, and others, said over the past few years, the illegal encroachments by hawkers had rapidly increased, and this was hurting their business. “It is difficult to do business anywhere in Delhi. Street vendors are earning much more, and the newer generation does not want to work in shops,” said Ajay Sharma, president, electrical market association, Bhagirat Palace.

“Congestion has also drastically increased. There is no space to even walk, and customers get pickpocketed daily due to the packed crowds,” said Anil Katra (61), who owns a hardware shop in Chawri Bazar.

Multiple shop owners alleged inaction by the MCD, especially in implementing directions given by the high court. “Despite several orders and protests, nothing has happened. I think that the only solution is for everyone gathered here today together approach the MCD and the Supreme Court,” said Inderjeet Singh Marwa (45), an electrical goods shop owner in Bhagirath Place.

Devraj Baveja, general secretary of the Sadar Bazar Traders Association, said they are also planning a march from the Red Fort to Fatehpuri mosque after the one on February 4.