Old maps reveal lost north Delhi lake; public land may aid restoration, says Intach
Intach officials said they identified traces of a massive water body north of Bhalswa Lake, much of which has been built over, though parts may still be revived
A nearly two-mile-long lake that once stretched across north Delhi has resurfaced; not on the ground, but on old maps.
While examining 19th and early 20th century maps for a recent exhibition of old charts and atlases, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach) identified traces of a massive water body north of Bhalswa Lake, much of which has been built over, though parts may still be revived, Intach officials said.
A comparison of a 1932 map of Delhi, which shows the water body spread across Qadipur and Nagli-Puna (present-day Kadipur), with current satellite imagery indicates that most of the area has now been built upon.
In a letter to the Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) vice-chairperson, Intach said satellite imagery still shows a roughly 10-acre depression at the site, offering the possibility of revival.
“An examination of old maps (from 1932) has led to the discovery of traces of an old two-mile-long lake…” the letter from Manu Bhatnagar, principal director of Intach, written prior to the exhibition launch on February 27, said.
“Further, there is public land available northwest of this depression, with the possibility of creating a biodiversity park spread over as much as 24 hectares, if the entire land is redeveloped using native trees,” the letter stated.
Bhatnagar said Google satellite imagery indicates that most of the lake has been built over, but a roughly 10-acre natural depression remains. He has marked this low-lying stretch and adjoining public land parcels to its north and northwest as areas that could be used to revive the water body.
“It is suggested that the water body can be recovered and the public lands converted into a small biodiversity reserve or urban forest, benefitting the local population and providing space for compensatory plantation of about 8,000 trees,” the letter said.
Bhatnagar said the area’s natural contour would allow water to accumulate, though coordinated action by authorities would be required to restore it. “The area, along with the water body, can still be preserved. In its heyday, the lake, as shown on maps, was massive,” he told HT.
The LG House and DDA did not comment on the letter or the findings.
When HT visited Kadipur village on Tuesday, it found a steep depression at the edge of the village where unauthorised colonies have come up. The difference in ground level means the street level in Kushak Colony is about 10 to 12 feet higher than the surface. An approximately 300,000-square-metre tract lies at the end of Kushak Number 2 habitation, where water from neighbouring areas collects.
Qasim Ali, a resident who lives on the periphery, said he moved to the area four years ago. “This part of the colony came up around 15-16 years ago. The edge of this ground always remains filled with water. During the monsoon, the water rises several feet and birds nest in the vegetation,” he said.
Rajendra Sahu, another resident, said that in the absence of proper drainage, wastewater from nearby drains also flows into the ditch. “All the foundations are filled with water. Mosquitoes breed in the stagnant pool,” he added.
During the spot check, HT found that the ground floors of several houses are below street level, and vacant plots show a difference in elevation of nearly 10 feet. The depression is bordered by agricultural fields on two sides and unauthorised colonies on the remaining sides.
A nearby vacant plot spread over 42,000 square metres is filled with water hyacinth, with several migratory birds spotted in the area. A security guard at the site, who requested anonymity, said the land belongs to the education department. “All drainage and rainwater from neighbouring areas accumulates in the plot. It remains full of water throughout the year,” he said.
The lake was discovered while Intach was reviewing maps for an exhibition titled The Romance of Old Maps: Tracing Lost Landscapes. The oldest map displayed was a “Sketch of Environs” of Delhi dating back to 1807, showing natural stormwater channels and prominent city gates of the time.
The exhibition also featured a map of Shahjahanabad from 1850, when Chandni Chowk had its iconic central square and even water flowing through it. In total, more than 40 historical maps were showcased.
