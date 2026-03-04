Old maps reveal lost north Delhi lake; public land may aid restoration, says Intach

A nearly two-mile-long lake that once stretched across north Delhi has resurfaced; not on the ground, but on old maps. Current satellite imagery indicates that most of the area has now been built upon. While examining 19th and early 20th century maps for a recent exhibition of old charts and atlases, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach) identified traces of a massive water body north of Bhalswa Lake, much of which has been built over, though parts may still be revived, Intach officials said. A comparison of a 1932 map of Delhi, which shows the water body spread across Qadipur and Nagli-Puna (present-day Kadipur), with current satellite imagery indicates that most of the area has now been built upon.

An examination of old maps [1932] has led to the discovery of traces of an old 2 miles long lake as depicted in this map (HT)

In a letter to the Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) vice-chairperson, Intach said satellite imagery still shows a roughly 10-acre depression at the site, offering the possibility of revival. “An examination of old maps (from 1932) has led to the discovery of traces of an old two-mile-long lake…” the letter from Manu Bhatnagar, principal director of Intach, written prior to the exhibition launch on February 27, said.

This image shows location in present day. The current position as shown in Google Imagery [31/3/25] shows that most of the lake spread has been built upon leaving a potential 10 acres of depression with several vulnerable public lands to its north.

“Further, there is public land available northwest of this depression, with the possibility of creating a biodiversity park spread over as much as 24 hectares, if the entire land is redeveloped using native trees,” the letter stated. Bhatnagar said Google satellite imagery indicates that most of the lake has been built over, but a roughly 10-acre natural depression remains. He has marked this low-lying stretch and adjoining public land parcels to its north and northwest as areas that could be used to revive the water body. “It is suggested that the water body can be recovered and the public lands converted into a small biodiversity reserve or urban forest, benefitting the local population and providing space for compensatory plantation of about 8,000 trees,” the letter said. Bhatnagar said the area’s natural contour would allow water to accumulate, though coordinated action by authorities would be required to restore it. “The area, along with the water body, can still be preserved. In its heyday, the lake, as shown on maps, was massive,” he told HT. The LG House and DDA did not comment on the letter or the findings. When HT visited Kadipur village on Tuesday, it found a steep depression at the edge of the village where unauthorised colonies have come up. The difference in ground level means the street level in Kushak Colony is about 10 to 12 feet higher than the surface. An approximately 300,000-square-metre tract lies at the end of Kushak Number 2 habitation, where water from neighbouring areas collects.

The zoomed in Google imagery is shown in this pic. The blue line shows lake remnant depression of 10 acres; red line depicts lands in public domain; yellow line enclosing public lands to be established (HT)