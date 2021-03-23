AAP seeks opposition support on NCT Bill ahead of discussion in Rajya Sabha

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday tweeted that it has sought support from all opposition and non-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties to oppose the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which is scheduled to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha later today.

“AAP approaches all opposition and non-NDA parties to oppose the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in Rajya Sabha,” the party posted on its official Twitter handle on the Bill, which it has termed as an “insult to the people of Delhi.”

“Passage of GNCTD amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi. The Bill effectively takes away power from those who were voted by people and gives power to run Delhi to those who were defeated. BJP has cheated people,” Delhi chief minister and convenor of the ruling AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, had tweeted on Monday after the legislation was passed by the Lok Sabha amid protests by opposition parties, including the AAP and the Congress.

The NCT (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991. It says that the phrase "government" mentioned in any legislation passed by the Delhi legislative assembly would refer to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. The L-G is the constitutional head of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and is appointed by the President of India. Anil Baijal is the present L-G of Delhi.

The Bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take opinion of the Lieutenant Governor, before taking any executive action.

Due to Delhi’s status of a Union territory, several key departments, including the city police, are handled by the Centre, while the rest are managed by the elected government of Delhi. The argument of Kejriwal and the AAP is that with the NCT (Amendment) Bill in effect, it would be the Union government taking all decisions through the L-G.

The issue has also led to frequent tussles between the Centre and the AAP government in the past. The AAP has advocated full statehood to Delhi.