On way to CBI headquarters, dy CMhalts at Rajghat and leads roadshow

New Delhi: Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s appearance before the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) on Monday turned out to be a political spectacle with the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader being first shown live meeting his family, then reaching the party headquarters, and from there leading a road show to Rajghat.

Thousands of AAP workers with yellow scarves around their neck, signifying the party’s message that Sisodia and minister Satyendar Jain were akin to freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh, had gathered to support Sisodia. Addressing them near the party office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, metres away from the BJP headquarters, Sisodia said, “If I get arrested, don’t regret, take pride in it. It is a matter of extreme pride for me that I have been blessed with a chance to sacrifice for the nation.”

Top AAP leadership including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Sunday, when the CBI served summons to the deputy CM, that Sisodia will be arrested since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to stop him from campaigning in Gujarat ahead of assembly elections in the state.

However, Sisodia was not arrested on Monday, and let go by CBI after nine hours of questioning.

Before leaving for the party office, Sisodia took blessings from his mother-in-law, who presented him a sacred ‘basanti chola’. His wife put vermillion mark on his forehead.

Leading at least three thousand party supporters, Sisodia moved to Rajghat from the party office. The road show went through ITO and then on to the Ring Road to reach Rajghat. Sisodia prayed at the Gandhi Samadhi and then proceeded to the CBI headquarters with senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and others following him.

As Sisodia made way to the CBI office, waving to the press photographers who were waiting for him there, other AAP leaders launched a protest near the office, and started raising slogans.

The Delhi Police said that a total of 119 AAP leaders and workers, incluiding Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, 16 legislators, and 13 women supporters, were detained from outside CBI headquarters at CGO Complex on Lodhi Road. Of them 90, including Sanjay Singh and 13 MLAs, were removed and taken to Fatehpuri Beri police station in police vehicles while the remianing 29 AAP workers, were detained at Madangir police station, police said.

“Apart from those detained by police, two AAP legislators arrived in their private vehicles at Maidangarhi police station. All were detained under section 65 of Delhi Police Act (for not complying with the reasonable directions of police officers). All the women protestors were allowed to go before sunset. Others were allowed to leave later,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.

