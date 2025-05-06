Only 13 of 35 coal thermal plants within 300km of Delhi complying with SO2 control mechanism, NGT told

Only 13 of 35 coal-based thermal power plants (TPPs) within a 300-kilometre radius of Delhi have switched to the flue-gas desulphurisation (FGD) technology, which helps significantly cut down emissions of sulphur dioxide (SO2), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas told the National Green Tribunal (NGT). CAQM said that despite TPPs being a significant source of pollution, it is likely to take at least 36 months more for the remaining plants to transition. Last year, the NGT took suo motu cognisance of an online article that cited pollution from TPPs, and not stubble burning, as the key cause for pollution in Delhi. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

CAQM said there are 11 TPPs, with 35 units having a combined capacity of 13,575MW, within a 300-km radius of Delhi. The 11 plants include Dadri TPP, Guru Hargobind TPS, Harduaganj TPS, Indira Gandhi STPP, Mahatma Gandhi TPS, Panipat TPS, Rajiv Gandhi TPS, Rajpura TPP, Ropar TPS, Talwandi Sabo TPP, and Yamuna Nagar TPS. Out of these, five are in Haryana, four in Punjab and two in Uttar Pradesh.

“Out of the total 35 units in the zone of consideration within 300 kms of Delhi, only 13 units have FGDs installed while action is ongoing for the balance towards compliance of SO2 emission norms,” the CAQM said in its affidavit dated April 22.

Last year, the NGT took suo motu cognisance of an online article that cited pollution from TPPs, and not stubble burning, as the key cause for pollution in Delhi. The news article referred to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), which said FGD compliance at the 11 TPPs would cut SO2 by 67%.

“Tender is yet to be floated for the Ropar TPS. The bid is under evaluation at both Yamuna Nagar TPS and Panipat TPS, while a bid has been submitted to the Rajiv Gandhi TPS,” the submission said, stating no fixed timelines are available for the remaining units at present.

It said four deadlines since 2015 have already been missed but no action was taken despite the lack of compliance.

In March 2021, all coal power plants in the country, including the 11 plants in NCR, were categorised as A, B or C, with different deadlines for compliance. Plants under Category A were to comply first, followed by plants in the other two categories.

Category A comprises plants that fall within a 10-km radius of the NCR or cities with a population of one million or above. Category B plants fall within a 10-km radius of critically polluted areas or non-attainment cities, while the rest come under Category C.

Based on the complaints highlighted by TPPs on FGD system to control SO2 emissions — primarily owing to limited domestic manufacturing capacity and vendor base, and subsequent dependence on import and sudden growth in demand to meet the stipulated timelines — the ministry of power on November 20, 2024, requested the MoEFCC to consider extension of timelines by 36 months beyond the timelines stipulated through the notification dated September 5, 2022. Subsequently, MoEFCC extended the timelines via a notification dated December 30, 2024.

For Category A units, the latest deadline is 2027; for Category B, it is 2028 and for Category C, it is 2029.