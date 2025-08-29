Oslo looking to replicate Delhi’s DEVI bus service, says minister Pankaj Singh
A bilateral meeting with Norwegian e-mobility institutions and representative of Oslo on electric mobility was held at the Delhi Secretariat
New Delhi
Delhi transport minister Pankaj Singh on Thursday said that a high-level delegation from Oslo, Norway, is looking to replicate Delhi’s DEVI community electric bus service to resolve last-mile connectivity challenges in their country.
The minister made the comments following a bilateral meeting with Norwegian e-mobility institutions and representative of Oslo on electric mobility held at the Delhi Secretariat. He said that the Delhi government is targeting a 100% electric public bus fleet by 2026, and will prioritise zero-emission construction machinery, school buses and waste trucks at times of air emergencies.
Audun Garberg, the vice-director and head of climate change, Oslo, experienced the DEVI bus service first-hand on a central Delhi route. “The community-based scheduling and affordable fares demonstrate how electric buses can solve the ‘first- and last-mile’ gap. Oslo is keen to pilot a similar service,” he said.
Garberg said he formally invited Singh as a keynote speaker for the Nordic EV Summit in 2026. Singh, meanwhile, said they have agreed to a knowledge-sharing programme, as part of which a Delhi delegation will visit Oslo to take note of their zero-emission ferries and charging infrastructure.
The minister said a key outcome of the meeting is a joint commitment to embed a “Right to Charge” in Delhi’s upcoming EV Policy 2.0. “This would mirror Norway’s successful approach, which legislates for residents’ rights to install chargers in apartment blocks,” the minister said.
