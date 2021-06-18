Out-of-turn promotions for 68 Delhi cops

Sixty-eight Delhi Police personnel between sub-inspector and constable ranks were on Friday awarded “out-of-turn promotions” for “displaying extraordinary courage while arresting wanted criminals or for exemplary performance at work”, senior police officers said.

Of the 68 who were promoted, 46 are from the special cell, a unit that looks into cases related to terrorism and organised syndicates involved in drug peddling, trafficking of firearms, and large-scale cyber crimes.

The others were from the Dwarka, Rohini, south, north-west, west, outer-north and outer Delhipolice districts and the police control room (PCR) unit.

The only PCR head constable promoted was rewarded for reuniting 100 missing children with their families between September 2020 and March 2021.

Except one sub-inspector, all those promoted are constables, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors who have now got the next higher rank, the officers said.





“I congratulate them for their achievements and wish them a bright career ahead,” Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava tweeted from his official handle on Friday evening.



