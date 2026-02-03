New Delhi, Over 400 persons with disabilities have benefited under the Delhi government's Sugamya Sahayak Scheme in the current financial year, with ₹40 lakh spent on providing assistive devices such as mobile phones, wheelchairs, tablets and other mobility aids. Over 400 persons with disabilities receive assistive devices under Delhi govt scheme

The Social Welfare Department, which implements the scheme, organised about 17 camps across the national capital during 2025-26, including 12 assessment camps and five distribution camps, an official told PTI.

A total of 435 beneficiaries were provided with devices such as motorised tricycles, wheelchairs, hearing aids, crutches, callipers, walkers, Braille kits and smartphones for visually impaired persons, the official said.

"The department has also assessed 358 more individuals who will be covered in the upcoming distribution camps," he added.

According to the official, around ₹2 crore has been allocated for the scheme this year, of which over ₹40 lakh has already been utilised. The remaining amount will be used to organise more camps and extend assistance to additional beneficiaries in the coming months.

The Sugamya Sahayak Scheme aims to enhance mobility and independence of persons with benchmark disabilities and improve their access to education, employment and livelihood opportunities.

It also seeks to provide durable and standardised aids and appliances to help beneficiaries overcome physical barriers in daily life.

Under the scheme, applicants must have a benchmark disability of 40 per cent or more, as certified under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and be residents of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The annual family income from all sources should not exceed ₹8 lakh.

Motorised tricycles are provided to persons with severe disabilities such as quadriplegia, muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, stroke and similar conditions where both lower limbs or one side of the body is severely affected, with disability of 80 per cent or more. Assistance for these tricycles is given once every three years and is limited to persons above 16 years of age.

Hand-propelled tricycles are available for persons with benchmark disabilities below 80 per cent, also once every three years, while motorised wheelchairs are provided to eligible beneficiaries under similar timelines.

Beneficiaries are required to give an undertaking that they have not availed of similar assistance earlier. Persons with severe mental impairment are not eligible for tricycles or motorised mobility devices due to safety concerns, the official added.

He said the growing response to the camps reflects increasing awareness about the scheme and the need for accessible support systems for persons with disabilities across the city.

