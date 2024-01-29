 Over 400 vehicles gutted in fire at Delhi's Wazirabad police yard; probe on | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Delhi / Over 400 vehicles gutted in fire at Delhi's Wazirabad police yard; probe on

Over 400 vehicles gutted in fire at Delhi's Wazirabad police yard; probe on

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2024 10:18 AM IST

The fire broke out in the ‘malkhana' at 4 am, the officials got the situation under control at around 6 am.

At least 450 vehicles kept in the yard of Delhi's Wazirabad police station were gutted in a fire that broke out early in the morning. Eight fire department vehicles pressed into service to put out the blaze in a two-hour-long operation. Around 200 four-wheelers and 250 two-wheelers were charred in the incident.

Charred vehicles at the Wazirbad police yard(ANI)
Charred vehicles at the Wazirbad police yard(ANI)

All the vehicles were kept in what is called a ‘malkhana’ after they were seized in several law and order matters.

The fire broke out in the ‘malkhana' at 4 am, the officials got the situation under control at around 6 am. No casualties have been reported but the cause of the fire is not clear yet. The police are investigating the matter.

The 'malkhana' is spread over 500 square yards.

(With agency inputs)

