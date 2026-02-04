Over 500 women among 800 missing in Delhi in first 15 days of 2026, shows police data

More than 500 women and girls were reported missing in Delhi during the first 15 days of 2026, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all missing cases, according to police data. Of the 807 people reported missing between January 1 and 15, as many as 509 were women and girls. 235 individuals have been traced so far, but as many as 572 people remain unaccounted for, Delhi police records showed. (Representational/Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

This means an average of about 54 people were reported missing every day. Of the 509 women and girls, and 298 men, 235 individuals have been traced so far, but as many as 572 people remain unaccounted for, police records showed.

Minors accounted for 191 of the total missing cases, highlighting concerns over child safety, news agency PTI reported. Girls made up a large share of these cases, with 146 missing girls compared to 45 boys. Teenagers formed the bulk of the missing minors, with 169 adolescents reported missing during the period. Of them, 138 were girls and 31 were boys. Police data indicates that nearly 71 per cent of these teenage cases are still unresolved.

In the 8 to 12 age group, 13 children went missing, including eight boys and five girls, while nine children below the age of eight were also reported missing. Only six children from these younger age groups have been traced so far, the report stated.

Adults continued to represent the largest category of missing persons. During the same period, 616 adults were reported missing, including 363 women and 253 men. Police were able to locate 181 adults, while 435 cases remain pending.

The latest figures mirror a larger, long-term trend in the capital. In 2025 alone, Delhi recorded over 24,500 missing persons cases, with women accounting for more than 60 per cent of the total. A decade-long analysis shows that nearly 2.3 lakh people have gone missing in the city over the past 10 years, with around 52,000 cases still unresolved.

Police officials said efforts to trace missing persons are ongoing, with special focus on cases involving women and children.

(With inputs from PTI)