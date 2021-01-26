IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Over half of city may have Covid antibodies’: Experts say after 5th sero-survey
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child for coronavirus testing at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child for coronavirus testing at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

‘Over half of city may have Covid antibodies’: Experts say after 5th sero-survey

  • The number was particularly high in the south-east district at 62%, the people said, and now appears to fall in a territory that experts believe is close to the herd immunity threshold.
READ FULL STORY
By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:16 AM IST

At least half of Delhi’s population may have been exposed the Sars-Cov-2 virus, the latest serological study in Delhi suggests, with 56% of the 28,000 people sampled during a citywide survey testing positive for antibodies, according to people aware of the findings who asked not to be named.

The number was particularly high in the south-east district at 62%, the people said, and now appears to fall in a territory that experts believe is close to the herd immunity threshold. Herd immunity is when enough people have immunity – estimated to be 60-80% of the population in case of Sars-Cov-2 – to a disease that it leaves very few vulnerable people for it to spread to, slowing an outbreak.

“These figures are as per a preliminary report of the fifth round of serological surveillance that was submitted to the Delhi health secretary on Monday. The detailed report is likely to be submitted by researchers conducting the study from Maulana Azad Medical College by January 28,” one of the people added, asking not to be named. The survey was conducted between Jan 11 and Jan 21.

Experts said the survey’s results are in sync with infection trends seen in the Capital: the city went through its worst phase of the outbreak late October and early November, and the number of new infections has now plummeted to a level not seen since when Delhi was still in some form of a lockdown in the summer.

“A sero-prevalence of 56% would mean a good number of people in the city have been exposed to the infection. For an infection like Covid-19, it is thought that herd immunity would be achieved when there is a seroprevalence between 60 and 80%,” said Dr Puneet Mishra, professor of community medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

To be sure, a mathematical model by the universities of Nottingham and Stockholm have shown that the number could be in the low 40s in the context of restrictions in place to slow the spread of Covid-19.

“Studies have shown that even in those without detectable amounts of antibodies, there is still some protection from the infection. What this means is the spread of the disease will be very slow and there is unlikely to be surge in cases in the near future. Especially with the vaccination drive now adding to the number of people protected against the disease,” Dr Mishra added.

The latest figure indicates an over 30 percentage point jump over the last sero survey that was conducted in October, before the city entered the third wave of infections.

Serological studies can be tricky to carry out and read, with sampling design and quality of kits holding a large influence on the outcomes. Scientists have also cautioned that herd immunity as a concept has not been studied in the context of natural infection, and only refers to protection brought on by vaccines.

“The concept of herd immunity does not hold when you talk about natural infection. Herd immunity is calculated as 1-1/R0 only in the case of vaccine-induced immunity. In case of a natural infection, anyone who is infected also passes it on to others, which is not the case with vaccinations. So talking about herd immunity in this case, when we don’t have a vaccine yet, will be a mistake,” said T Jacob John, former head of clinical virology at Christian Medical College, Vellore, shortly after the city’s second sero survey.

A particularly stark warning for Delhi could lie in the case of Manaus, a city in Brazil that was one of the hardest hit regions anywhere in the world, with its first peak in May. By mid-August, serological surveys suggested over 75% may have been infected and the city recorded a sharp turnaround with new infections reduced to a trickle.

But cases began rising by October and as of the first week of January, hospitals in Manaus were overflowing with patients.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The river slices through the Capital, travelling from Haryana to UP. Most Delhiites, however, experience it as a bridge to be crossed.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
The river slices through the Capital, travelling from Haryana to UP. Most Delhiites, however, experience it as a bridge to be crossed.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Like chai by the Seine

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:30 AM IST
  • A cafe that gives a most glorious view of the city’s river—the Yamuna
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child for coronavirus testing at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child for coronavirus testing at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

‘Over half of city may have Covid antibodies’: Experts say after 5th sero-survey

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:16 AM IST
  • The number was particularly high in the south-east district at 62%, the people said, and now appears to fall in a territory that experts believe is close to the herd immunity threshold.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Salaries not paid, doctors of Delhi’s Kasturba Hospital may strike work from Feb 1

By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Doctors of Kasturba Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, are likely to go on an indefinite strike from February 1 over non-payment of salaries for the past three months
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveils an Ashokan Pillar on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day in the premises of the Delhi Legislative Assembly in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveils an Ashokan Pillar on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day in the premises of the Delhi Legislative Assembly in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Doorstep delivery of rations in Delhi by March this year: CM Arvind Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:09 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government’s ambitious doorstep delivery of ration service will be launched by March, and all of the residents of the city will get health cards by the end of this year, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday, during an address at a Republic Day event at the Delhi secretariat
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

HC allows DDA to declare results of e-auction of 3 plots that was stayed for want of parking

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:43 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Monday allowed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to publish the results of the e-auction of three commercial plots at the District Centre in Netaji Subhash Place, after the agency admitted that there was a deficiency of parking, to address which it would construct additional parking space on six plots
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police had also said the rally would be expected to end by Tuesday itself if there were just about 30,000 tractors.(PTI Photo)
The police had also said the rally would be expected to end by Tuesday itself if there were just about 30,000 tractors.(PTI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi Police says it will ensure that farmers stick to rally route

By shiv sunny, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:06 AM IST
New Delhi: Only 5,000 farmers on 5,000 tractors will be allowed into Delhi for the tractor rally scheduled for Tuesday, according to the terms and conditions mentioned in the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued by the Delhi Police on Monday, but the police said that practically all tractors joining the rally will be allowed to enter the national capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers have taken special care to clean their tractors and put up flags and banners.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
Farmers have taken special care to clean their tractors and put up flags and banners.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Gleaming tractors add to buzz at borders

By Kainat Sarfaraz, Fareeha Iftikhar, karn pratap singh, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:49 AM IST
Tuesday’s event coincides with the two-month anniversary of the farmers’ agitation which began on November 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police identified the dead men as Shafiq Shaukat, 36, and Shakeel Ali, 46. Both lived in Jafrabad in north-east Delhi.(HT Archive)
The police identified the dead men as Shafiq Shaukat, 36, and Shakeel Ali, 46. Both lived in Jafrabad in north-east Delhi.(HT Archive)
delhi news

‘Freak accident’: Two workers die after falling off 3rd floor of factory

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:20 AM IST
While an FIR pertaining to causing death by negligence has been registered, the officer said prima facie, no third person was responsible for their deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Frontline health workers waiting in an observation room after receiving the first shot of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
Frontline health workers waiting in an observation room after receiving the first shot of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Daily vaccination turnout hits high in Capital, 91%+ get shots

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:25 AM IST
Over 91% scheduled beneficiaries of the Covid-19 vaccine were inoculated in one day for the first time in Delhi on Monday, as 41 hospitals in the Capital either completed their daily target or exceeded it
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Anand Vihar ISBT to remain shut on Tuesday during day time

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:41 PM IST
The interstate bus terminus (ISBT) at Anand Vihar will remain closed on Tuesday during the day as a precautionary measure in the wake of the tractor parade being planned by farmers protesting against the farm laws, transport officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

3 held for stabbing man to death in Southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Delhi Police has arrested three men for allegedly stabbing a man to death in south-west Delhi’s Sagarpur area last Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Money paid to MCDs being diverted to councillors’ fund, alleges AAP

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:39 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations (MCDs) in the national capital are diverting the money disbursed by the Delhi government to augment the councillor local area development (LAD) fund, instead of paying the pending salaries of employees
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traffic jam during the ongoing protest against new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
Traffic jam during the ongoing protest against new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Brace for traffic chaos in areas on rally route

By karn pratap singh, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:42 AM IST
Vehicular movement in the national capital will be majorly affected on Tuesday, especially in central Delhi and the peripheries of the city, owing to the Republic Day parade in the morning, followed by the farmers’ tractor parade, wherein thousands of farmers will be taking out a rally of their tractors from the three border points of Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur
READ FULL STORY
Close
These 148 new cases came out the 48 ,450 tests conducted the previous day, including 32,651 RT-PCR tests and 15,799 rapid antigen tests.(HT Photo)
These 148 new cases came out the 48 ,450 tests conducted the previous day, including 32,651 RT-PCR tests and 15,799 rapid antigen tests.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Covid-19: Delhi reports 148 new cases, lowest daily new cases in nine months

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:12 PM IST
The infection tally in the city rose to 6.34 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,813 with five new fatalities, authorities said on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wholesalers and traders of flags and other tricolour accessories in Delhi-NCR say their businesses have been hit by the pandemic. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Wholesalers and traders of flags and other tricolour accessories in Delhi-NCR say their businesses have been hit by the pandemic. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
delhi news

Republic Day 2021: Traders’ cheer hinges on a tricoloured dream

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Flag sellers in the Capital say sales are low as schools and offices have no plans to have large scale celebrations for R-Day amid the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP