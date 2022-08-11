Overcast weather, drizzle likely in Delhi today
Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Thursday morning as overcast weather and drizzle were likely on Thursday while the mercury was expected to drop to around 35°C.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 86 at 7am. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 102 in the moderate category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
On Wednesday, monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said that satisfactory air quality was expected till Saturday. “For the next three days...peak wind speed is likely to be around 16-26 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ or ‘lower end of moderate’ due to expected light rain/drizzle spells.”
The minimum temperature was expected to be around 28°C on Thursday. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 37.5°C, five degrees above the normal, while the minimum was 27.8°C.
The wet-bulb temperature, an indicator of discomfort levels that factors in the maximum temperature and humidity, soared on Wednesday, hitting 33.7°C, a level where even generally healthy people may find it difficult to work outdoors.
-
Residents oppose Navi Mumbai civic body’s action of relocating stray dogs
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation veterinary department capturing and relocating six sterilised stray dogs from Seawoods Estates Limited has come under the scanner of animal lovers including the trustee of People for Animals (POA), Ambika Shukla. Individual complaints, too, have been raised by feeders with the Animal Welfare Board of India. Likewise, an affidavit is also to be filed with the Supreme Court. Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has sought a reply from the officer.
-
ODOP items to be available at U.P. petrol pumps soon
Petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh will act as promotional hubs and showcase destinations for the One District One Product (ODOP) items, fulfilling the state government's resolve to present unique regional products under the ambitious scheme to a wider audience, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. Under the pilot project, ODOP stalls will be set up at Indian Oil Corporation's petrol pumps at Husaria and Jiamau in Lucknow.
-
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
-
Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about Srivastava's health, on Thursday. Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.
-
Over 30 people feared dead as boat capsizes in Yamuna, in Banda
Over 30 people were feared drowned when a boat carrying 45 people, including 25 women and children, capsized in the Yamuna, in Banda district, on Thursday. Locals said most people were going to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their siblings. SHO Marka Hemraj said that four people are confirmed dead while 13 managed to swim to safety, while 28 people are still missing. He said around 45 people were on the boat.
