Overcast weather, drizzle likely in Delhi today

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Thursday morning as overcast weather and drizzle were likely on Thursday while the mercury was expected to drop to around 35°C.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 86 at 7am. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 102 in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Wednesday, monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said that satisfactory air quality was expected till Saturday. “For the next three days...peak wind speed is likely to be around 16-26 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ or ‘lower end of moderate’ due to expected light rain/drizzle spells.”

The minimum temperature was expected to be around 28°C on Thursday. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 37.5°C, five degrees above the normal, while the minimum was 27.8°C.

The wet-bulb temperature, an indicator of discomfort levels that factors in the maximum temperature and humidity, soared on Wednesday, hitting 33.7°C, a level where even generally healthy people may find it difficult to work outdoors.