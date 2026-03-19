Palam fire: Victims spanned three generations, family at a loss

New Delhi Rescue operations at the site. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Nine members of a family who died in a fire that broke out at a five-storey mixed usebuilding in southwest Delhi’s Ram Chowk Market on Wednesday morning span three generations. Police identified the deceased as 70-year-old Laado Kashyap, her son Kamal Kashyap, 39, daughter-in-law Aashu, 35, Kamal and Aashu’s three children Niharika, 15, Ivani, 6, and Jaisika, 3, Laado’s son Pravesh, 33, daughter-in-law Deepika, 28 and daughter Himanshi, 22.

Three more members of the 19-member family are also injured, and are currently being treated for burn injuries. The head of the family, Rajendra Kashyap, 70, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was in Goa during the incident, according to the family’s relatives. He returned around 2.30pm and collapsed in front of the burnt building, locals said.

Relatives said that Kashyap’s son Sunil, his wife Gauri and their two sons were away at Solan on a vacation, while Parvesh’s wife Kavita and their one-year-old son Vyom were at their maternal home in Bharatpur.

Those injured were identified as Deepika’s husband Anil, 32, Anil’s daughter Mitali, 1, and Kashyap’s youngest son, Sachin, 28.

Police said that Sachin suffered 25% burn injuries, Anil suffered injuries to his head after he jumped from the third floor and Mitali suffered severe injuries to her legs as she fell during the rescue.

While Kamal, Anil and Pravesh helped with the family business, Sunil works as a customer relations assistant with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Himanshi was pursuing her phD and a undertook social work for an NGO that helped children.

Laado’s nephew Deepak Sharma, 30, said, “I can’t believe my brother had to throw his toddler to save her. Nobody was helping. I could clearly see him screaming. I saw my nieces also screaming. People were making videos. Delhi Fire Services arrived late and they wasted one-and-a-half hours doing nothing. Their water supply was limited, their lift/ladder was not working. My family could have been saved. Those three young girls could have been saved but the fire brigade wasted time.”

He said, “Laado aunty was the sweetest. She always took care of us as her children. Kamal Bhaiya loved going to the gym and he was taking care of all the business. He helped me when I wanted to start a business. Now, his entire family is gone.”

He said that Niharika had recently completed her Class 9 examinations and the family was planning a vacation.

Parvesh’s wife Kavita, who arrived at Manipal Hospital around noon, was inconsolable. “I had spoken to them at night. Everything was fine. I never expected this to happen. What will I tell my one year old baby? My husband spent all his life helping his family. Now, who will help us? When I heard about the fire, I kept calling them but nobody picked up.”

She collapsed upon hearing about her husband’s death and refused to leave the hospital, relatives said.

The family said Parvesh liked to shoot reels and videos, and that he and his brothers were into body-building.

“Even Sachin is badly injured. He suffered 25% burns. He wants to join the Indian Army and is always working out and studying. We all respect their family because of how they built everything on their own, but they were always humble and respectful. They always threw big parties and events. My uncle was into politics and they were also very religious,” said Yash Solanki, 29, Laado’s nephew.

Heena, 45, a former staffer who worked at their shop, said, “Himanshi was like our sister. They always treated us with respect and invited us to all their parties. I can’t believe they are all gone. What will happen to the kids now?”

Another staffer, Priya Saluja, said, “I used to watch movies with Himanshi…Sachin would follow us and pull pranks. Kamal bhaiya always helped us whenever we faced some money or other problem. I have seen Niharika, Ivani and Jaisika grow up in front of me. Those girls loved to dress up and apply makeup. I can’t believe everything is finished.”