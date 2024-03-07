Parliament security breach: Delhi police seeks 90 days time to file charge sheet

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Thursday moved the high court seeking an extension of 90 days to file a charge sheet and complete the investigation into the parliament security breach case. Smoke cannisters were sprayed inside the Lok Sabha on December 13, 2023 (Representative Photo)

Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur issued the notice on the application moved by the Delhi police to all the accused, seeking their replies by March 11.

The accused have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Section 43D of the UAPA allows the court to grant an extension of time after a report is submitted by the investigating agency indicating the progress of the investigation and the reasons for the detention of the accused beyond 90 days.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh, representing the Delhi Police Special Cell, submitted that they are seeking time because the digital data retrieved during the investigation is voluminous, and certain reports are awaited.

In a major security breach which took place on 13 December 2023 on the anniversary of the 2001 parliament attacks, two of the six arrested accused – Sagar Sharma (26) and Manoranjan D (34) – jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans.

Around the same time, two more accused – Amol Shinde (25) and Neelam Devi (37) – sprayed coloured smoke from canisters while shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi” outside Parliament premises.

A case was registered based on the complaint filed by the deputy director (security) of parliament.

All four accused were arrested right there and then, while two more – Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat – said to be persons behind the incident, were apprehended on December 14 and 15, respectively.