Parties continue slugfests in poll rallies across Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continued their high-octane political duel in the Capital as senior leaders from both parties launched a barrage scathing attacks during a slew of rallies and public meetings held across the city on Friday. Arvind Kejriwal address a public meeting in Najafgarh Assembly on Friday. (HT Photo)

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, speaking at three rallies in west Delhi, continued his accusation that the BJP is plotting to dismantle the AAP government’s welfare schemes if it gains power in the Capital.

The BJP continued the mobilisation of its senior leaders across the city with Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and former Union minister Anurag Thakur leading the charge against Delhi’s ruling party. They criticised AAP’s governance, questioned the absence of chief minister Atishi’s face on banners, and accused the party of neglecting women’s welfare.

In a rally at Uttam Nagar, Kejriwal warned that a BJP-led Delhi would bring back long power cuts and end free utilities – a claim he has made several times this week.

“Delhi will become unliveable… If you press the wrong button, Delhi will again face power cuts of six to eight hours. If you press the lotus button (BJP’s symbol), as soon as you reach home, you’ll find the electricity gone. If you press the jhaadu button on the EVM, you get prosperity, you get free electricity, water, healthcare, education and free bus travel for women,” the former Delhi CM said.

He stressed on how the AAP government has improved the lives of Delhi residents.

“We’ve improved schools so much that the education of one child saves a family about ₹5,000 a month. For two children, that’s ₹10,000 saved. Add ₹5,000 saved from electricity bills, ₹5,000 from free healthcare, ₹2,500 from free buses and ₹2,000 from water bills—it’s at least ₹20,000–22,000 saved monthly. But if you press the wrong button and their (BJP) government comes to power, running your household will become impossible. You’ll have to leave Delhi.”

Later at another rally at Najafgarh road, the AAP chief appealed to the people to vote for Pooja Naresh Balyan, wife of sitting AAP MLA Naresh Balyan who was arrested in connection with a MCOCA case in December last year. The AAP has called the arrest politically motivated.

The BJP dismissed Kejriwal’s claims as misleading. BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, chair of the party’s Delhi election manifesto committee, refuted the allegations, stating, “PM Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda have confirmed that all public welfare schemes in Delhi will continue under BJP. We’ll improve these schemes by eliminating corruption.”

Speaking at a BJP Yuva Morcha meeting for New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma, BJP MP Anurag Thakur labelled the AAP an “anti-women party.” He criticised the party’s failure to fulfil promises, including ₹1,000 allowances for women, and accused it of mistreating ASHA workers and DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

“Why is Delhi CM Atishi’s face not on AAP’s banners and hoardings? AAP has failed to deliver on its promise to provide ₹1,000 to women in Delhi and Punjab. The AAPda government called Swati Maliwal to the chief minister’s residence, where she was assaulted. ASHA workers were promised that their salaries would be increased but that was also not done,” said Thakur.

Meanwhile, the BJP cancelled two rallies that were to be addressed by party president JP Nadda due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Raj Kumar Anand for the Patel Nagar assembly seat, said that while Kejriwal was busy building his “sheesh mahal” during the pandemic, Modi got houses made for 40 million people in the country of which 30,000 flats were made for the people of Delhi as well. He also criticised the AAP government for its alleged involvement in scams.

“It’s a unique government where the CM, deputy CM and other leaders went to jail for a liquor scam and are now out on bail. They still don’t have any remorse. They are still roaming as if they went to jail during the freedom struggle of India as if they are freedom fighters. They should be ashamed. Kejriwal called himself honest and was then responsible for scams worth ₹1300 crore in the name of making classrooms, panic button worth ₹500 crore, ₹5400 crore for ration cards, ₹4500 crore for procuring buses, ₹571 crore for CCTVs and ₹100 crore Waqf Board scam. Such a dishonest government cannot be given another chance to ruin Delhi,” said Dhami.