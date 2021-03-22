Partly cloudy skies bring mercury down slightly in Delhi
Partly cloudy skies over Delhi brought the mercury down slightly on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said.
A few areas recorded traces of rainfall, it said.
Light rain, lightning and gusty winds are likely at night, the IMD said.
The city recorded a maximum of 33.6 degrees Celsius on Monday as against 35.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The minimum temperatures settled at 20 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal.
Cloudy weather and gusty winds are likely on Tuesday, too, the weatherman said.
The air quality in the national capital improved to the "moderate" category due to favourable wind speed. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 196, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while an AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.
Partly cloudy skies bring mercury down slightly in Delhi
Lok Sabha clears bill which gives Delhi L-G more power
Inside Delhi’s ambitious plans to turn transport services online
Legal drinking age to be lowered to 21 from 25 in Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Legal age to drink lowered to 21 from 25 in Delhi, announces Manish Sisodia
Remain alert, follow Covid-19 guidelines during Holi: Satyendar Jain
Random testing for Covid-19 to begin at Delhi airport, railway stations
Over 4000 DU students protest digitally to reopen campus
22-year-old kills friend in Trilokpuri; another shot dead in outer Delhi
Delhi HC stays single judge order upholding Singapore EA award
Traffic diverted for redevelopment work in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk
Delhi HC to hear Future group’s appeal against single judge order today
Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted
Rainfall, thunderstorms predicted in parts of Delhi today
Delhiwale: Manipur, 0 km, a one-of-its kind grocery in south Delhi
- Mr Hungyo founded the shop in 2013. The establishment is very small, and looks too simple against the razzmatazz of neighbouring Bengali Sweet House and Chaman General Store.