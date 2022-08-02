Partly overcast weather, light rain, drizzle expected in Delhi today

Delhi is expected to have partly overcast weather with light rain or drizzle even as the air quality was in the satisfactory category on Tuesday morning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 77 at 7 am. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 71 in the satisfactory category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Delhi recorded satisfactory air quality in July thanks to surplus rainfall with a significant decline in pollution levels and an average AQI of 87.

The minimum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and the maximum 33 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the minimum temperature was 25.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, and the maximum was 33.6 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal.