Partly overcast weather, light rain, drizzle expected in Delhi today
Delhi is expected to have partly overcast weather with light rain or drizzle even as the air quality was in the satisfactory category on Tuesday morning.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 77 at 7 am. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 71 in the satisfactory category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
Delhi recorded satisfactory air quality in July thanks to surplus rainfall with a significant decline in pollution levels and an average AQI of 87.
The minimum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and the maximum 33 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the minimum temperature was 25.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, and the maximum was 33.6 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal.
-
SC to stay out of Karnataka HC order on relocation of elephants
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order which had found nothing wrong with the relocation of some elephants from Karnataka to trust in Gujarat. It had also directed that the trust shall, before receiving any further elephants, ensure that the same infrastructure, as the present, is available and sufficient for the new adoptee elephants.
-
Militant killed in Binner village was involved in civilian killings: J&K Police
The militant killed in Binner village on the outskirts of Baramulla was involved in civilian killings, J&K Police said on Monday. The militant was killed inside an abandoned building close to the forest area on Sunday morning after police and army launched a joint operation in the area. A police spokesperson said Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan father Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was killed in 2015 at Devbug.
-
105 tourists stuck in flash floods rescued in Lahaul and Spiti
At least 105 people were rescued in a three-hour-long operation undertaken jointly by the Border Road Organization, district administration and police in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday night. The flooding in Doirni nullah on Sunday evening disrupted the traffic on strategic NH 505 which connects Sissu to a village close to China's border, Nako. The stranded tourists were rescued and later lodged at Koksar. Flash floods occurred at four places in Lahaul and Spiti.
-
Engineer caught taking bribe in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir anti -corruption bureau on Monday arrested an engineer of rural development department in Baramulla district for demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said here. The ACB received a complaint alleging that assistant executive engineer, Ravinder Singh, rural development department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing CDR amount, the agency spokesman said. The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar.
-
4 of family among 7 pilgrims from Mohali drown in Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal’s Una
Seven pilgrims, including four of a family, from Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal's Una district on Monday afternoon. According to the police, they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath. Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven could not, they said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics