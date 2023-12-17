Passport racket: Delhi LG nod to prosecute 11

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Saturday sanctioned the prosecution of 11 people accused in cases of obtaining passports and travel documents by furnishing false and forged documents. Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena. (PTI)

Officials from the LG office said since April, the LG has approved the prosecution of 69 people whose names have figured in 46 first information reports under the Passports Act, 1967. The LG has also issued directions to the Delhi Police over delays in investigations related to such cases.

Officials said in the present case, six FIRs were lodged between 2007 and 2019. These included a case where the complaint was filed in May 2007 but the file was brought to Saxena after over 16 years. They said that the LG underlined that to avoid undue delays in processing such cases, instructions were issued earlier which were not being followed by the Delhi Police or the home department, and there had been an inordinate delay in processing and submission of cases for seeking prosecution sanction.

“The LG has directed the Delhi government’s home department and Delhi Police to strictly adhere to the instructions and also examine the delay in the matter and fix responsibility of erring officials. He has also advised Delhi Police to intensify its efforts to identify and trace the co-accused agents involved in these cases, to examine their culpability and expeditiously process the matters under the Passports Act,” said officials from the LG office.

Saxena has also ordered Delhi Police to examine the culpability of staff of RPO Mumbai as well as officials concerned of Maharashtra Police, in a case wherein two such fake passports were obtained.