Home / Cities / Delhi News / Pharmacy providing free meds at AIIMS Delhi will now remain open 365 days a year
delhi news

Pharmacy providing free meds at AIIMS Delhi will now remain open 365 days a year

Previously, the pharmacy would remain open from Monday to Saturday and remain closed on Sundays and government holidays.
It would be convenient for such patients who are unable to collect medicines on other days as they can now take them on Sunday.(HT File)
It would be convenient for such patients who are unable to collect medicines on other days as they can now take them on Sunday.(HT File)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , New Delhi

The free drug distribution pharmacy of AIIMS Delhi will now be open 365 days a year including on Sundays and government holidays, an official said on Friday.

This comes into effect from October 10.

Previously, the pharmacy would remain open from Monday to Saturday and remain closed on Sundays and government holidays.

"Now, on Sundays and holidays, the pharmacy shop will remain open from 9 am to 4 pm which would provide a big relief to poor patients," an official said.

It would be convenient for such patients who are unable to collect medicines on other days as they can now take them on Sunday.

"Suppose a patient collected drugs on Tuesday or Wednesday and if one or two drugs were not available so they can now come on Sunday and collect it without losing a working day," the official said.

The free generic pharmacy shop is managed by HLL Lifecare Limited, a PSU under the Union Health Ministry.

"On Sundays and public Holidays when OPD remains closed, at least four counters should remain open from 9 am to 4 pm. This will help to cater to follow up patients and patients who are staying close to AIIMS. We, hereby, inform that we are starting the operations of free generic pharmacy on Sundays and national holidays w.e.f. October 10," HLL Lifecare Limited said in a communication to the AIIMS Director on Friday.

Also, dedicated counters for senior citizens, differently abled and females will be operated with effect from October 11. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiims delhi
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out