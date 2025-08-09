The Delhi Assembly on Friday renamed the controversial “phansi ghar” as “tiffin kaksh,” unveiling a new glowing sign at the entrance of the chamber within the assembly premises – effectively bring to an end the controversy of the structure’s name. ‘Phasi ghar’ renamed ‘tiffin kaksh’ after Assembly confirms history distortion

The move comes just three days after the House held a debate on the British-era structure, which had been renovated and inaugurated in 2022 by the then Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The space, previously presented as a memorial, was restructured by the AAP into a two-storey exhibition featuring murals of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, red-brick walls, glass partitions, and a symbolic noose. A plaque credited former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and then Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for the memorial.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta announced on Thursday that documents received from the National Archives of India -- including a 1912 map of the Assembly premises -- and findings from several institutions and historians had confirmed that the structure was never used as a gallows. These included research by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, the MCD Heritage Cell, Delhi Archives, and independent experts.

Gupta said the room was historically a “tiffin room” and accused AAP leaders of distorting history. He also dismissed claims of a tunnel linking the Assembly to the Red Fort.

The matter has now been referred to the Privilege Committee for further investigation. Gupta said the panel will summon Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, ex-Speaker Goel, and former deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, all of whom were present at the 2022 inauguration