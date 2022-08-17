Piyush Goyal inaugurates tech research lab at IIT Delhi
New Delhi: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that operations research, artificial intelligence, automation, and other techniques can be key pillars for a transformative change to make India a developed country.
While inaugurating a public systems lab (PSL) at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, Goyal said that the initiative was expected to be a game-changer at a time when the government was focused on making India a developed country.
“What better day to launch this initiative than the day when the nation enters the amrit kaal. The next 25 years are going to be a defining journey for India. Operations research, artificial intelligence, automation, and other techniques can be key pillars for a transformative change to make India a developed country. This lab, which we have started today will be the harbinger of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has articulated as the big vision of India--a developed nation. The PSL can play a vital role in multiple ways,” Goyal said.
Under the new initiative, the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) and the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer at IIT Delhi have joined hands to establish the public systems lab for the development of scalable solutions for civic systems and services that impact millions. As part of the three-year agreement, the PSL will work closely with the WFP to identify projects around food systems and management and innovations.
One of the proposed initiatives of the PSL is to include a Public System Fellowship program under which the WFP and IIT Delhi will send experts to the ministry of food to support them in making food-based safety nets effective and efficient.
-
Court rejects bail plea of Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi in case of cheating
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of local politician Shrikant Tyagi in a case of cheating. Tyagi was arrested on August 9 for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman at his high-rise in Noida. Tyagi's lawyer Sushil Bhati submitted bail applications in two of the three cases. Bhati said he will approach the sessions court for bail now.
-
To hunt for poachers, new dog squad to petrol Asola wildlife sanctuary
New Delhi: Delhi's forest and wildlife department is putting together a dog squad to patrol the Asola Bhatti wildlife sanctuary and prevent poaching and other illegal activities in the park, as well as crack down on trade in prohibited wildlife items through railway stations and interstate bus terminals, officials aware of the matter have said. Chief wildlife warden of Delhi, Nisheeth Saxena, said the dog squad is currently being treated as a pilot project.
-
Delhi govt finalising spots for food trucks in shopping festival: Manish Sisodia
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting on Tuesday to review the progress of the upcoming Delhi shopping festival and food truck policy. The month-long festival will not only provide a unique experience of Delhi to visitors, but also boost the business of tourism and hospitality industries by at least 25%. The food truck policy is another step towards generating thousands of jobs, Sisodia said after the meeting on Tuesday.
-
Chandigarh tricity area sees 3 Covid deaths in two days
A 94-year-old resident of Sector 11, Chandigarh, succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday. On Monday, two persons had died due to infection in Mohali, taking the district's toll to 1,165. The victims include a 68-year-old man from Mohali and a 66-year-old woman of Sunny Enclave. Both were admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. In terms of cases, the tricity recorded 129 new infections on Tuesday. The active case count of tricity has now reached 1,100.
-
Guidelines to manage viral diseases likely for Delhi's health care centres
New Delhi: To reduce the patient load on major government hospitals, the Delhi government's health department is planning to release a set of standard protocols for the detection and treatment of common viral ailments that are currently prevalent, senior officials said on Tuesday. The infections for which protocols were issued include viral fever, dengue; hand, foot and mouth disease; chickenpox and herpes zoster, among others.
