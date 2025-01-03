PM lays foundation stone of DU blocks, Savarkar college

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually laid the foundation stone for three Delhi University (DU) projects — an academic block for an east campus in Surajmal Vihar, an academic block for a west campus in Dwarka, and the Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

“Our effort is to provide more opportunities for higher education to the youth of Delhi right here. Today, the foundation stones for new campuses have been laid, which will allow hundreds of students to study at DU annually. The long-awaited east and west campuses will now be developed in Surajmal Vihar and Dwarka, respectively,” Modi said.

The east campus academic block will be spread across 15.25 acres, while the west campus will be built in Dwarka Sector 22, spread across approximately 2.5 acres, according to a DU official. The three projects will cumulatively cost an approximate ₹600 crore, and are likely to be ready in one-and-a-half years.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta said, “We hope that the projects will be ready before the start of the 2026-27 academic session.”

Gupta said while the three projects are under construction, meetings will be held on the infrastructure of the new east and west campuses. He added that new faculty members may be recruited for the two campuses.

DU proctor Rajni Abbi said both the east and west campuses will have a law centre. “The Faculty of Law has three centres, namely Law Centres 1, 2, and Campus Law Centre. While the first two have been functioning out of the Umang Bhawan, the Campus Law Centre building is very old,” Abbi said, adding that the Law Centres 1 and 2 may be shifted to the east and west campuses.

“We have discussed shifting the Campus Law Centre to the Umang Bhawan, and the old building may be demolished, and a multi-storeyed building may be constructed in its place,” Abbi added.

Another DU official, on condition of anonymity, said the Veer Savarkar college will come up in Roshanpura. “It is just 5 minutes away from the west campus, very close to the UER-2,” the official said.