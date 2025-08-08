Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

PM Modi to inaugurate high-rise residential complex for MPs on August 11

BySoumya Chatterjee
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 06:26 pm IST

Amenities will include high-speed elevators, power backup, modern firefighting systems, integrated structural safety features, and an energy-efficient green building design

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 27-storey apartment complex for members of parliament on Baba Kharak Singh Marg in Delhi on August 11, officials said.

The complex has 184 flats, each with a carpet area of 5,000 sq ft, surpassing even the largest Type-VIII bungalows. (Representative Image)
The complex has 184 flats, each with a carpet area of 5,000 sq ft, surpassing even the largest Type-VIII bungalows. (Representative Image)

The complex has 184 flats, each with a carpet area of 5,000 sq ft, surpassing even the largest Type-VIII bungalows.

Each flat will have five bedrooms, dedicated office spaces for MPs and their assistants, and two additional rooms for support staff. Amenities will include high-speed elevators, power backup, modern firefighting systems, integrated structural safety features, and an energy-efficient green building design.

Other common amenities will include a two-level underground parking facility for 500 vehicles, a community centre, and shops to cater to daily requirements within the premises.

The building on Baba Kharak Singh Marg came up in 30 months.

Sam India Infrastructure, which was contracted to build the apartments, said that the construction was carried out using reinforced cement concrete and aluminium shuttering technology, replacing traditional brick construction. This approach reduced the per-floor construction cycle from 30–35 days to just 10–12 days.

The project cost was approximately 550 crore and buildings are expected to have a shelf life of 100 years.

This project aligns with the CPWD’s drive to replace the erstwhile low-rise, low-density bungalow housing for MPs with similar high-rise buildings on North and South Avenue. PM Modi had inaugurated those buildings in 2019.

Similar high-rise construction has replaced low-rise, low-density government employee housing in GPRA (General Pool Residential Accommodation) colonies.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / PM Modi to inaugurate high-rise residential complex for MPs on August 11
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On