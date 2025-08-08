PM Modi to inaugurate high-rise residential complex for MPs on August 11

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 27-storey apartment complex for members of parliament on Baba Kharak Singh Marg in Delhi on August 11, officials said. The complex has 184 flats, each with a carpet area of 5,000 sq ft, surpassing even the largest Type-VIII bungalows. (Representative Image)

Each flat will have five bedrooms, dedicated office spaces for MPs and their assistants, and two additional rooms for support staff. Amenities will include high-speed elevators, power backup, modern firefighting systems, integrated structural safety features, and an energy-efficient green building design.

Other common amenities will include a two-level underground parking facility for 500 vehicles, a community centre, and shops to cater to daily requirements within the premises.

The building on Baba Kharak Singh Marg came up in 30 months.

Sam India Infrastructure, which was contracted to build the apartments, said that the construction was carried out using reinforced cement concrete and aluminium shuttering technology, replacing traditional brick construction. This approach reduced the per-floor construction cycle from 30–35 days to just 10–12 days.

The project cost was approximately ₹550 crore and buildings are expected to have a shelf life of 100 years.

This project aligns with the CPWD’s drive to replace the erstwhile low-rise, low-density bungalow housing for MPs with similar high-rise buildings on North and South Avenue. PM Modi had inaugurated those buildings in 2019.

Similar high-rise construction has replaced low-rise, low-density government employee housing in GPRA (General Pool Residential Accommodation) colonies.