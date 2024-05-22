PM Narendra Modi's rally in Delhi's Dwarka today: Check traffic police advisory
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally is scheduled for Wednesday at 6pm at Sector-14 DDA Park in Dwarka.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha election rally scheduled in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Wednesday, May 22. According to the advisory, the Bharatiya Janata Party's event will be around 6pm at Dwarka Sector-14 DDA Park.
“VVIP will visit DDA Park, Sector-14, Opposite Vegas Mall Dwarka, New Delhi on 22.05.2024 at 1800 hrs. to address a rally being organized by a political party,” the Delhi traffic police advisory issued on Tuesday said.
“Large number of people are expected to attend this rally which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads,” it added.
The sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, which will take place on Saturday, May 25, will see polling for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.
Check the route diversions and the roads to avoid:
Route diversions
ISKON Chowk, Sector-13, Dwarka
DXR T-point on Golf Course Road
Kargil Chowk, Sector-18, Dwarka
Sector-16B Crossing
Shani Bazar Roundabout Crossing, Sector-16B, Dwarka
Roads to be avoided
Road No. 201, Dwarka
Sector-3/13 Crossing to Dwarka Mor · Sector-3/13 Crossing to Radisson Blue Hotel up to DXR T Point on Golf Course Road
Om Apartment Chowk, Sector-14, Dwarka
Sector 3/13 Crossing, Dwarka
NSUT T-Point
Dwarka Mor · Rajapuri Crossing
NSUT T-point to Vegas Mall up to Peepal Chowk
Golf Course Road from Sector-16B Crossing to Dhulsiras Chowk
Road No. 205 & Road No. 210
Dwarka commuters advised to use public transport if possible
The advisory urged Dwarka commuters to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the specified roads if possible and to maximise the use of public transport to reach their destinations.
The Delhi Traffic Police said they appreciate commuters' understanding and cooperation in alleviating traffic congestion during the specified period. Travellers heading to ISBT, railway stations, or airports were advised to plan their journeys with ample time.
The general public and motorists were asked to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and road discipline, and follow directions from traffic personnel at intersections. They were also advised to stay updated through the Delhi Traffic Police's official website and social media channels.
