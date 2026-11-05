Police flagged unauthorised construction at Chawri Bazar building five months before collapse: Records

More than five months before Thursday’s deadly collapse of an under-construction building in Chawri Bazar, Delhi Police had written to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), flagging unauthorised construction at the property and seeking action by the civic body, documents seen by HT show.

MCD suspended an assistant engineer and a junior engineer following the collapse, while chief minister Rekha Gupta ordered an inquiry and an FIR against the contractor. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

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MCD acknowledged receiving the communication in a statement on Thursday, saying it had earlier, in April, warned the building’s owner to undertake repairs to ensure structural safety. However, the civic body alleged that the owner used its advisory for repairs as a cover to clandestinely construct an entirely new building.

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Also read: Three-storey building collapses near Delhi’s Chawri Bazar Metro Station; 2 dead, rescue work on

Delhi Police flagged unauthorised construction at Chawri Bazar property in June

In a letter dated June 15, 2026, the station house officer (SHO) of Hauz Qazi police station informed the deputy commissioner of MCD’s City SP Zone that unauthorised construction was being carried out at property number 4547-48 in Gali Sheesh Mahal, Ajmeri Gate. The letter requested the civic body to inform the concerned agencies and take necessary action. Police also offered assistance for any action required at the site.

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{{^usCountry}} The letter identified a man named Furqan as both the landowner and contractor. It described the work as new construction spread over approximately 70 square yards, and the property as residential. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The letter identified a man named Furqan as both the landowner and contractor. It described the work as new construction spread over approximately 70 square yards, and the property as residential. {{/usCountry}}

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“In continuation of earlier communication made vide No. ... SHO/Hauz Qazi dated ..., I am to inform you that unauthorised construction is being carried out in the above said premises. You are requested to inform concerned agencies for necessary action at their end,” the letter stated. It added that police assistance would be provided whenever required, except on Fridays.

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“After receiving complaints, we had informed MCD about unauthorised construction at 4547 Gali Sheesh Mahal, Chawri Bazar, on June 15, but we are not aware of any action being taken,” a senior official aware of the investigation told HT, requesting anonymity.

The communication raises questions about the action taken by the civic body following the police intimation, including whether an inspection or enforcement proceedings were initiated against the construction.

Also read: ‘Loud crashing sound, lintels collapsed at once’: Eyewitnesses recall moment Chawri Bazar building collapsed

MCD’s Response and Allegations

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In its statement, MCD said an examination of available records showed that its Maintenance Department in the Old Delhi Zone had issued an advisory to the building’s owner, Samiullah, on April 28, 2026, regarding the deteriorated condition of the structure. The owner was advised to undertake necessary strengthening and corrective measures in accordance with building bye-laws, under the supervision of a qualified structural engineer. The advisory specifically clarified that it did not grant permission for reconstruction.

“On June 15, 2026, information was received from Delhi Police regarding unauthorised construction activity at the said property... Taking cognisance of the communication, an inspection was conducted, during which the owner was found undertaking repair work at the premises. No subsequent complaint regarding fresh construction activity... was received thereafter,” the civic body said.

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MCD, however, alleged that the owner had undertaken fresh construction on the second and third floors under the guise of repair work, violating the terms of its advisory and applicable building bye-laws, without obtaining requisite permissions or informing the civic body.

“It is further reported that the shuttering of the third-floor lintel was hurriedly removed, reportedly in apprehension of restrictions on the ongoing construction activity, following which the third-floor lintel collapsed, triggering the collapse of the entire building,” the statement said.

Also read: Chawri Bazar building collapse: Similar incidents that have rocked Delhi

Collapse, Suspensions and Police Case

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Asked about the earlier police communication, mayor Pravesh Wahi said the area’s junior engineer and assistant engineer had been suspended. “We will conduct an inquiry and if such prior complaints are found to have been ignored by any officials, we will take even stricter action against them,” he said.

The building, located in the narrow lanes of Chawri Bazar, collapsed in two stages on Thursday morning, with the remaining floors coming down around 15 minutes after the initial collapse. Rescue personnel faced considerable difficulty reaching the site because the cramped lanes prevented heavy machinery, including JCBs, from entering.

Hours after the collapse, MCD suspended assistant engineer Mohd Naeem and junior engineer Aman Dalal on the orders of chief minister Rekha Gupta. The chief minister also ordered a thorough inquiry and registration of an FIR against the contractor.

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Police have registered an FIR under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, against the building owners and contractors.