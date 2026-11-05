BMC clears ₹11.28-crore audit of construction site air monitors

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s proposal to appoint an independent agency at a cost of ₹11.28 crore over three years to audit sensor-based air quality monitors installed at construction sites across Mumbai was approved by the civic standing committee on Wednesday.

The audit will examine 9,000 monitors over three years, covering 3,000 installations annually, to verify their compliance with technical standards, calibration, data accuracy and real-time transmission of readings to the BMC’s central monitoring dashboard.

The move follows a January 9, 2025, Bombay High Court order in a suo motu PIL on air pollution, directing the installation of sensor-based air quality monitors at all construction sites and their integration with a central monitoring system. The court had also indicated that construction sites violating the norms could be issued show-cause notices or face stoppage of work.

According to the BMC proposal, while the civic body has made progress in installing and integrating the monitors, an independent audit is required to verify their reliability, accuracy and data transmission capabilities.

The three-year contract, excluding the monsoon months, has been awarded to Mahabal Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd, which emerged as the lowest bidder after negotiations.

The BMC had estimated the cost of the audit at ₹11.10 crore, while the company initially quoted ₹11.33 crore, 2.10% higher than the estimate. However, following negotiations on October 12, Mahabal reduced its quote by 0.49% to ₹11.28 crore.

The Congress, meanwhile, had questioned the 22-month delay in initiating the tender process despite the High Court’s directive. Group leader Ashraf Azmi had also questioned the efficacy of the proposed audit, asking how the agency would ensure thorough inspections and effective monitoring while covering 3,000 installations every year.