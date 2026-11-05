BMC clears ₹11.28-crore audit of construction site air monitors
MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s proposal to appoint an independent agency at a cost of ₹11
MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s proposal to appoint an independent agency at a cost of ₹11.28 crore over three years to audit sensor-based air quality monitors installed at construction sites across Mumbai was approved by the civic standing committee on Wednesday.
The audit will examine 9,000 monitors over three years, covering 3,000 installations annually, to verify their compliance with technical standards, calibration, data accuracy and real-time transmission of readings to the BMC’s central monitoring dashboard.
The move follows a January 9, 2025, Bombay High Court order in a suo motu PIL on air pollution, directing the installation of sensor-based air quality monitors at all construction sites and their integration with a central monitoring system. The court had also indicated that construction sites violating the norms could be issued show-cause notices or face stoppage of work.
According to the BMC proposal, while the civic body has made progress in installing and integrating the monitors, an independent audit is required to verify their reliability, accuracy and data transmission capabilities.
The three-year contract, excluding the monsoon months, has been awarded to Mahabal Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd, which emerged as the lowest bidder after negotiations.
The BMC had estimated the cost of the audit at ₹11.10 crore, while the company initially quoted ₹11.33 crore, 2.10% higher than the estimate. However, following negotiations on October 12, Mahabal reduced its quote by 0.49% to ₹11.28 crore.
The Congress, meanwhile, had questioned the 22-month delay in initiating the tender process despite the High Court’s directive. Group leader Ashraf Azmi had also questioned the efficacy of the proposed audit, asking how the agency would ensure thorough inspections and effective monitoring while covering 3,000 installations every year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLinah Baliga
Leena Raghunath Baliga (byline: Linah Baliga) is Associate Editor with nearly two decades of experience in journalism,and has earlier worked with TOI, DNA and Mumbai Mirror specialising in civic affairs, urban governance and political reporting. Based in Mumbai, she has looked into the functioning of civic administration, public policy and governance, with a particular focus on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), urban infrastructure, housing, redevelopment and city planning. Over the years, she has consistently reported on issues that directly impact citizens, including municipal administration, public health, BEST, environmental concerns, major infrastructure projects and state government policies affecting urban development. Her reporting combines on-ground reporting, making complex civic and governance issues accessible to readers while ensuring accountability in civic administration. She has extensively covered political developments that shape urban policy. Her work has also focused on redevelopment policies, affordable housing and the implementation of major infrastructure projects across Mumbai.She continues to chronicle the evolving and changing landscape of Asia's richest municipal corporation. When she isn't chasing stories or poring over civic documents, she enjoys dabbling in art and unwinding with music. An avid rock 'n' roll enthusiast, she has an anachronistic taste in music, with a playlist that happily skips across decades, filled with timeless classics.Read More
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