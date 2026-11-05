After SC rap, BMC demolishes 27 shops on Borivali plot reserved for bus station
The BMC demolished 27 commercial shops occupying the 3,400-sq-metre plot on Swami Vivekanand Road in Borivali East
Mumbai: Hours after the Supreme Court initiated contempt proceedings against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Ashwini Bhide and ordered a freeze on her November salary over the civic body’s failure to clear encroachments from a plot reserved for a bus station in Borivali, the civic administration launched a swift demolition drive beginning 8 am on Wednesday.
The BMC demolished 27 commercial shops occupying the 3,400-sq-metre plot on Swami Vivekanand Road in Borivali East, according to a statement from the civic body. The plot is reserved for a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus station under the Town Planning Scheme II.
The action follows a strong reprimand by a three-judge Supreme Court bench on Tuesday, which rejected the BMC’s request for an additional 30 days to comply with its earlier directions to remove encroachments and hand over the land. The court had imposed a cost of ₹5 lakh and initiated contempt proceedings against Bhide, ordering that her November salary be withheld.
The case concerns a long-standing dispute between the BMC and a private developer over the Borivali plot. In August 2025, the Supreme Court had directed the developer, M/s Parag Construction, to hand over vacant possession of the land and an administrative building to the BMC so that the bus station could be built. However, the project remained stalled because the BMC failed to clear the encroachments on the plot.
During Tuesday’s hearing, the BMC sought an additional four weeks to clear the plot, citing proceedings initiated by the encroachers in a civil court. However, the Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, rejected the request and questioned the conduct of civic officials, accusing them of colluding with the encroachers to delay compliance with its orders.
“Does it not show that your officers are colluding? We will send him to jail and then he will understand the sanctity of the Supreme Court order. Is he obliging us?” CJI Kant remarked. He termed the BMC’s failure to clear the land an “absolutely mischievous breach” of the court’s directions, allegedly with the direct support of those occupying the property.
Justice J Bagchi, part of the bench, also made it clear that the BMC could not seek further relief from the court while its earlier directions remained unimplemented.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLinah Baliga
Leena Raghunath Baliga (byline: Linah Baliga) is Associate Editor with nearly two decades of experience in journalism,and has earlier worked with TOI, DNA and Mumbai Mirror specialising in civic affairs, urban governance and political reporting. Based in Mumbai, she has looked into the functioning of civic administration, public policy and governance, with a particular focus on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), urban infrastructure, housing, redevelopment and city planning. Over the years, she has consistently reported on issues that directly impact citizens, including municipal administration, public health, BEST, environmental concerns, major infrastructure projects and state government policies affecting urban development. Her reporting combines on-ground reporting, making complex civic and governance issues accessible to readers while ensuring accountability in civic administration. She has extensively covered political developments that shape urban policy. Her work has also focused on redevelopment policies, affordable housing and the implementation of major infrastructure projects across Mumbai.She continues to chronicle the evolving and changing landscape of Asia's richest municipal corporation. When she isn't chasing stories or poring over civic documents, she enjoys dabbling in art and unwinding with music. An avid rock 'n' roll enthusiast, she has an anachronistic taste in music, with a playlist that happily skips across decades, filled with timeless classics.Read More
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