IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Police give ‘in principle’ nod for Republic Day tractor rally in Delhi
Police teams will escort the tractors on the day of the rally to maintain law and order.(Reuters file photo)
Police teams will escort the tractors on the day of the rally to maintain law and order.(Reuters file photo)
delhi news

Police give ‘in principle’ nod for Republic Day tractor rally in Delhi

According to farmer leaders, police have allowed them to enter the national capital from five different routes that will be decided by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha — a group of several farmer organisations protesting against the three new farm laws across the country— by Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
By Fareeha Iftikhar, karn pratap singh
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:46 AM IST

The police on Saturday gave an ‘in principle’ nod to farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders to carry out their proposed “tractor march” on Republic Day, covering a distance of around 100km within the national capital.

Delhi Police did not officially share details of conditions that were laid down for granting permission for the rally.

A police officer, privy to the meeting between police and farmers, said, “The approval was given in principle for now. The farmers will have to give a signed undertaking that they will not enter the New Delhi and central Delhi areas on Republic Day. The proposed routes will be in the vicinity of places where farmers are already protesting, but within the national capital. They will also have to give an undertaking that the rally will not disrupt Republic Day arrangements. We will speak to them again tomorrow.”

Police teams will escort the tractors on the day of the rally to maintain law and order.

In the undertaking, the farmers will have to share details of the number of tractors, timing of their rally, number of protesters and their day’s plan, among other details. Police will then verify the undertaking and issue a “written permission.”

According to farmer leaders, police have allowed them to enter the national capital from five different routes that will be decided by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha — a group of several farmer organisations protesting against the three new farm laws across the country— by Sunday.

Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj Abhiyan said farmers will enter Delhi from all the existing protesting sites — Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur, Shahjahanpur, and Palwal. “The farmers will enter the national capital on January 26 and take out a parade on Republic Day for the first time. It will be historic… There won’t be any fixed duration for the parade since all tractors coming from different parts of the country will participate in it,” he said.

Yadav said the farmers will cover a distance of over 100km in Delhi during the parade. “All farmers will return to their protest sites afterwards. There is no plan to stay in Delhi. We will take out a peaceful march. It will not have any effect on the Republic Day parade or security arrangements,” he said, adding that the Sanyunk Kisan Morcha will finalise the route and make it public on Sunday.

Another farmer leader, Rajinder Singh Bir Singh Wala, said there won’t be any cap on the number of tractors entering Delhi on Tuesday. “We have asked the farmers to prepare tableaux on their tractors and trolleys but their height should not be too much, for safety purposes. All tractors, including those already there at the borders and those coming from different parts of the country, will participate,” he said.

But president of Krantikari Kisan Union, Darshan Pal, said the march may continue for two days. “The number of tractors participating in the march is huge. It will take time to finish the march. It might take two days to complete it,” he said.

Police officers who attended the meeting said they reached a consensus with the farmers following several rounds of meetings since January 18. “ In principle, we have agreed that the tractor rally will only be in areas around the borders where farmers are on sit-in protests. They won’t come to central Delhi via Ring Road. For example, the tractor rally from Singhu border will enter Delhi and will move around areas such as Alipur, Bawana, Narela, and other adjoining areas. The rally starting from Tikri border will cut through Nangloi, Mundka, Sultanpuri. Similarly, farmers at the Ghazipur border will be allowed to take their rally out in Ghazipur, Anand Vihar, and towards Apsara and Bhopra borders,” a second police officer said.

On Saturday, the protesting farmers said they had increased security at protest sites, a day after a man, after being caught by farmers at Singhu border, alleged that efforts were being made to incite violence.

Also Read| 'Our march will have no effect on R-Day Parade,' says Yogendra Yadav

At the Singhu border, volunteers were seen checking bags and packets of visitors near the main gate area. “Our leaders have asked us to remain vigilant. We are checking the handbags of women visitors also because the man who was caught yesterday told us that there are two women in his group, who are at the protest site in an effort to incite violence,” said a farmer volunteer.

On Saturday, volunteers at Tikri border were also seen asking protesters to remain vigilant. Harinder Bindu, head of the women wing of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), said, “Efforts are being made to disrupt our protest. All the volunteers have been asked to remain extra careful and keep an eye on visitors. The protesters living in trollies and tents have also been asked to keep a check on their surroundings. Volunteers are also checking bags and frisking people.”

Kulwant Singh Sandhu, general secretary of Jamhuri Kisan Sabha in Punjab, said that the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to form a team of 2,000 volunteers to keep a vigil during their Republic Day tractor rally. “These volunteers will also be provided uniforms and they will keep an eye out to prevent any untoward incident during the march,” he said.

Security up at borders

Delhi police on Saturday increased security at the interstate borders, where farmers are camped. Senior police officers claimed that the security was increased in the backdrop of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day.

“Unlike previous years, the security is more this year because of the protests. There are chances that criminal elements may try to disrupt Republic Day preparations by posing as protesting farmers. The idea was to ensure that such groups do not get to mobilise and disrupt the dress rehearsal or the preparations in Delhi. The extra security will stay until the completion of the Republic Day celebrations,” one senior office said.

The increased reinforcements is also significant because on Friday night, the farmers had held a press conference to allege that the Haryana Police had planted some men among the protesters to fuel violence during the tractor rally on January 26.

Also, on Friday afternoon, a farmer who had come to Vigyan Bhawan, got violent and vandalised his own vehicle when police refused to allow him entry since his name was not mentioned in the list of farmer representatives. There was no complaint filed or action taken against anyone in the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi delhi police
app
Close
e-paper
On Saturday, three districts reported over 100% coverage for centres giving Serum Institute of India’s Covishield – Shahdara, South, and North-East Delhi.(HT Photo)
On Saturday, three districts reported over 100% coverage for centres giving Serum Institute of India’s Covishield – Shahdara, South, and North-East Delhi.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Covid-19: Highest 1-day turnout in Delhi as 86% beneficiaries get jabs

By Sweta Goswami, Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The jump of 17 percentage points when compared to Thursday’s vaccination number was largely due to the government’s Co-WIN platform being tweaked to allow out-of-turn jabs for registered beneficiaries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police teams will escort the tractors on the day of the rally to maintain law and order.(Reuters file photo)
Police teams will escort the tractors on the day of the rally to maintain law and order.(Reuters file photo)
delhi news

Police give ‘in principle’ nod for Republic Day tractor rally in Delhi

By Fareeha Iftikhar, karn pratap singh
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:46 AM IST
According to farmer leaders, police have allowed them to enter the national capital from five different routes that will be decided by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha — a group of several farmer organisations protesting against the three new farm laws across the country— by Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti disqualified after court sentences him to two years in jail in 2016 assault case

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti stood disqualified on Saturday after a city court sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment in a 2016 case for assaulting All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) security staff and destroying public property
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Varsities have crucial role to play in generating employment, post-Covid, says Sisodia

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the Covid-19 pandemic has led to massive unemployment across the world and universities will now play a crucial role in fighting the situation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Police give ‘in principle’ nod for tractor rally in Delhi

By Fareeha Iftikhar and Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Delhi Police on Saturday gave an ‘in principle’ nod to farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders to carry out their proposed “tractor march” on Republic Day, covering a distance of around 100km within the national capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

25-year-old woman kidnapped by two men in a car, strangled to death

By Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:41 PM IST
A 25-year-old woman, who worked as an accountant at a medicine wholesale shop in Chandni Chowk, was abducted in a car allegedly by two men -- one of them was a friend of hers -- and driven around the city for nearly four hours before being strangled to death and her body dumped at an isolated spot in outer Delhi’s Alipur area on January 19, police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the lowest in nearly nine months, with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.(HT PHOTO.)
On Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the lowest in nearly nine months, with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.(HT PHOTO.)
delhi news

Delhi records 197 fresh coronavirus cases; positivity rate dips to 0.26 per cent

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:20 PM IST
From January 15-22, the daily figures stood at 295; 299; 246; 161; 231; 228; 227 and 266 respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP MLA Somnath Bharti leaves after attending the Delhi Assembly monsoon session in New Delhi.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
AAP MLA Somnath Bharti leaves after attending the Delhi Assembly monsoon session in New Delhi.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
delhi news

Injustice with Somnath Bharti in AIIMS security staff assault case: AAP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:53 PM IST
  • Earlier in the day, a Delhi court sentenced Bharti to two years in jail in a case registered in 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trudeau was the first world leader to comment on the farmers’ protest, telling a Facebook video interaction on Tuesday that the situation in India was “concerning”.(PTI)
Trudeau was the first world leader to comment on the farmers’ protest, telling a Facebook video interaction on Tuesday that the situation in India was “concerning”.(PTI)
india news

As farmers' protest continues, Delhi Police bolster border security

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:36 PM IST
The farmers alleged that the Haryana police have planted some men among the protesters to fuel violence at the protest site.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minimum temperature rose to eight degrees Celsius as a result of easterly winds and a cloud cover over the national capital, an IMD official said.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
The minimum temperature rose to eight degrees Celsius as a result of easterly winds and a cloud cover over the national capital, an IMD official said.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi's minimum temperature rises to 8 degree Celsius

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:31 AM IST
A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) affecting the western Himalayas provided some relief from the chill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An authority notice said no non-scheduled flight will be allowed to operate from 10am-1pm from January 20 to 26.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
An authority notice said no non-scheduled flight will be allowed to operate from 10am-1pm from January 20 to 26.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

No flights to, from Delhi airport from 10am-12.15pm till January 26

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:34 AM IST
However, the restriction will not be applicable to the movements of the Indian Air Force, the Border Security Force, the Indian Army or helicopters, the notice said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Today she shares a poem she wrote when brother, Vikas, was starting a new life in Europe. (While posing for a snap, her younger son, Samarth, tiptoes from behind, and photo-bombs the portrait.)
Today she shares a poem she wrote when brother, Vikas, was starting a new life in Europe. (While posing for a snap, her younger son, Samarth, tiptoes from behind, and photo-bombs the portrait.)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Stories on the move

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:10 AM IST
Jyoti Vij Ahuja is also a writer, who exploited the pandemic by compiling her short stories into a self-published e-book, Marital Bliss & Other Things.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, the Delhi Police proposed a route map to the farmers where they could hold a tractor rally on January 26.(ANI file photo)
Earlier, the Delhi Police proposed a route map to the farmers where they could hold a tractor rally on January 26.(ANI file photo)
delhi news

Farmers at Singhu border allege bid to infiltrate, spark violence

By shiv sunny, Anvit Srivastava
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:14 AM IST
The development came on a day when talks between the farmers and the government broke down, and they said they will go ahead with their January 26 tractor rally inside the national capital – a demonstration that the government is attempting to avert.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Three districts in the Capital have so far recorded a coverage rate lower than Delhi’s average — Shahdara, North (43.3%) and New Delhi (47.6%).(AFP)
Three districts in the Capital have so far recorded a coverage rate lower than Delhi’s average — Shahdara, North (43.3%) and New Delhi (47.6%).(AFP)
delhi news

Only 35% health care workers in Delhi's Shahdara district have got jab so far

By Anonna Dutt, Abhishek Dey
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:49 AM IST
The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive kicked off on January 16, after which registered health care workers in the Capital have received shots on January 18, 19 and 21 across 81 inoculation centres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The interventions suggested by the tool can be implemented by the pollution control boards and its implementation can be monitored by citizen watch groups and NGOs, the statement said.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
The interventions suggested by the tool can be implemented by the pollution control boards and its implementation can be monitored by citizen watch groups and NGOs, the statement said.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
delhi news

Air quality panel ropes in agencies to develop tool to read nature of emissions

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:28 AM IST
The sources of emissions covered will include industries, transport, power plants, residential, DG sets, road dust, agricultural burning, refuse burning, construction dust, ammonia, volatile organic compounds, landfills etc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP